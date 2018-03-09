Mobile phone memory lane: What was your first device?

First cellphone: Kyocera QCP-2035 running on the Quest Wireless network in 2000.

What he remembers: While I started using PDAs in 1997, this was my first mobile phone that I purchased primarily as a safety device for my wife and three daughters. I quickly discovered a cable that connected to the bottom of the phone that could then connect to my Palm PDA. I connected the phone, dialed my ISP phone number, heard the familiar modem connection confirmed, and then downloaded AvantGo content to read on my Palm PDA.

What he uses now: Primarily the iPhone X.