Mophie Juice Pack Air Wireless for iPhone 7 Plus: Freedom from wires and dongles

Similar to last year's Mophie Juice Pack Air for the iPhone 6s Plus, the new Juice Pack Air Wireless provides many extra hours of battery capacity with a simple add-on case. It's available now for $99.95 with a 2,420 mAh battery capacity.

Improvements over last year's case includes support for Charge Force technology so you can charge it via microUSB, I hope Mophie soon moves to USB Type-C, or virtually any wireless charging technology. I use Qi chargers at my home and office to keep the battery pack charged up.

The entire Juice Pack Air Wireless is coated in soft touch material so your iPhone 7 Plus doesn't get scratched and the entire package is easy to grip.

While I was testing a black version, you can also purchase this in rose gold, gold, navy, and Product Red.