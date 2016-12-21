Mophie Juice Pack Air Wireless for iPhone 7 Plus: Freedom from wires and dongles

Mobility
Similar to last year's Mophie Juice Pack Air for the iPhone 6s Plus, the new Juice Pack Air Wireless provides many extra hours of battery capacity with a simple add-on case. It's available now for $99.95 with a 2,420 mAh battery capacity.
Improvements over last year's case includes support for Charge Force technology so you can charge it via microUSB, I hope Mophie soon moves to USB Type-C, or virtually any wireless charging technology. I use Qi chargers at my home and office to keep the battery pack charged up.
The entire Juice Pack Air Wireless is coated in soft touch material so your iPhone 7 Plus doesn't get scratched and the entire package is easy to grip.
While I was testing a black version, you can also purchase this in rose gold, gold, navy, and Product Red.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
I like the design of this version of the Mophie since you simply remove the top portion and then slide your iPhone 7 Plus down onto the Lightning port connector.
The bottom speaker is not blocked with the sound being redirected forward. Given that the iPhone 7 Plus now has stereo speakers, it actually sounds better in the Juice Pack since both speakers are now blasting sound at you rather than having one face downward.
The Juice Pack Air Wireless only adds 3.64 ounces to your iPhone and has dimensions of 170.52 x 81.94 x 15.49 mm.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are four bright LEDs on the lower back to give you a quick visual status of the remaining charge. The button indicates how much capacity is left and is also used to initiate charging up your iPhone.
A microUSB port is present on the bottom for charging up the case via a cable connection.
Thankfully, we no longer have to worry about long dongles to use a Mophie since there is no longer a headphone jack on the iPhone 7 Plus.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Apple iPhone 7 Plus has the dual cameras on the back so these Mophie cases had to be designed with the larger camera and flash opening. As you can see, there is plenty of open space so that your photos are not compromised in any regard when using this Mophie Juice Pack.
You can see the line on the back where the top piece can be removed to slide your iPhone 7 Plus out from the case.
Like other recent Mophie cases, the Juice Pack Air Wireless can be mounted on your desk or car with the magnetic solutions offered as optional accessories.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The ringer switch is accessible through an opening while buttons let you activate the volume buttons on the left side and power button on the right.
There are no openings or buttons on the top and the only thing on the bottom is a microUSB port.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
One thing I always hated about Mophie battery packs was the long dongle needed to enjoy music. With the headphone jack removed, the dongle is gone while wireless charging is part of the Charge Force collection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
