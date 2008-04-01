mStand from Rain Design Inc.

Top view. mStand is made of a single solid piece of aluminum that matches Apple’s MacBook Pro’s sand-blasted and silver-anodized finish.
Caption by: Jason D. O'Grady
Side view. mStand raise the screen to meet eye level for better posture and view. It also raises the screen to the same height as external displays, such as the Apple Cinema Display.
Caption by: Jason D. O'Grady
Side view. The tilt design brings the screen closer and improves airflow around the laptop. The single piece aluminum design provides solid stability and the aluminum panel cools laptop by serving as a heat sink.
Caption by: Jason D. O'Grady
Front view with MacBook Air installed. With an external keyboard and mouse, mStand transforms your laptop into a stable and stylish workstation that you can work comfortably and safely at every day.
