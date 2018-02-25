MWC 2018: The best and worst of the past five years

As we look back over the last five years of MWC, we see some winners and some losers. Samsung tended to have winners most of the time, while LG and HTC had a few difficult projects.

The LG G6 was announced last year and was the first of the 2017 phones to maximize the display and blow away the screen-to-body ratio. It was a fantastic phone, but didn't get much respect when Samsung followed up soon after with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.