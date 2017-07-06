Nine Apple products you shouldn't buy

Apple
If 2017 is in line with previous years, Apple will unveil a new iPhone in September, which means that with only a few weeks until then, buying an iPhone 7 now doesn't make a huge amount of sense (unless you're existing iPhone is broken and you just have to have a new one).
I'd recommend holding out on an upgrade until September just so you can see what the new iPhone has to offer.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
While the iPhone SE got a storage bump in March 2017, the underlying hardware remains the same as the original hardware released in March 2016.
Apple may revamp the iPhone SE along with releasing the iPhone 8/iPhone 7s in September, so it makes sense to delay any purchases for a few weeks.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Once Apple's thinnest and lightest laptop, it now is neither of these things, with the MacBook taking that spot in the lineup.
The MacBook Air was last given a significant upgrade back on March of 2015, and rumors that it is being discontinued have been circulating for months.
Apple could dramatically simplify its Mac lineup by letting this ancient one go.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Once Apple's top product, the iPod is now little more than a reminder of what propelled Apple into the consumer space.
Apple still sells iPods -- in the form of the iPod touch, iPod shuffle, and iPod nano -- but these are all years old. The iPod touch got its last refresh back in July 2015, while the iPod nano and iPod shuffle last got a major refresh (excluding new colors added to the lineup) September 2012 and September 2010 respectively.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Once the low-cost gateway device into the Mac ecosystem, the Mac mini last saw refresh love from Apple back in October 2014.
Nothing about the Mac mini makes sense any more. The form factor was based around the footprint of an optical drive, and the idea was that those switching up from a PC could keep their old peripherals and just slot the Mac mini into their workflow. Nowadays the focus is more on laptops and the Mac mini feels like a relic of a bygone era.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Apple once used to describe the Apple TV as a hobby, and it was supposed to be the device that gave the Cupertino giant a foothold in the living room and the chance to revolutionize the way people watch TV.
But now, almost a decade on from its initial release, the Apple TV is no closer to changing the way people watch television. If anything, all it has accomplished is to turn the TV into a giant iPhone, where users have to wade through a myriad of apps and services to get the content they want.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Now that Apple has disbanded the group responsible for these products, it's fair to assume that they're on borrowed time and that it's not going to see a refresh.
This is a shame since these products were rock solid and both easy enough for newbies to set up yet powerful and versatile enough for enthusiasts.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
With the iMac Pro on the horizon, and Apple executives making vague statements about a new Mac Pro, it's not a good time to be shelling out thousands of dollars on Apple workstations.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I would never buy another Lightning cable from Apple as there are far better alternatives on offer from companies such as Anker, Amazon, Nomad, and Paracable.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
As Apple more and more morphs into a smartphone company (albeit a wildly profitable smartphone company), a number of products in the Apple lineup are being allowed to wither and die. Other products are ready for an imminent update. Here's a list of Apple products that you shouldn't buy.
If 2017 is in line with previous years, Apple will unveil a new iPhone in September, which means that with only a few weeks until then, buying an iPhone 7 now doesn't make a huge amount of sense (unless you're existing iPhone is broken and you just have to have a new one).
I'd recommend holding out on an upgrade until September just so you can see what the new iPhone has to offer.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion