Nodus Access Case 3 for the Apple iPhone X: Carry credit cards and enjoy movies wrapped in Italian leather

Nomad Apple iPhone X case roundup: Horween leather and polycarbonate provide protection and card carrying functionality
A year ago I checked out the Nodus Access Case 2 for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and the Access Case 3 for the iPhone X is very similar with lovely vegetable tanned Italian leather.
The Nodus Access Case 3 is available now for $65.63 (free shipping is provided to the US) in Chestnut Brown, Ebony Black, Dark Teal, and Taupe Gray. I was sent the Dark Teal one to evaluate, which in person is more of a dark forest green color. I prefer dark green rather than a more blue teal color. The picture on the Nodus site shows the color accurately, but the small color selector bar makes it appear more blue, as well as my understanding of teal.
The Access Case 3 lies flat out as a piece of colored leather about 6-1/2 inches wide by about 6 inches tall. The inside of the case is black microfiber material to protect your iPhone X. There is one opening on the back for the dual rear camera.
There are no card slots on the Nodus Access Case 3, instead there is a long pocket that can hold up to three cards and some cash. The Nodus logo and name is stamped into the bottom of the leather on this pocket.
The Nodus Access Case 3 does not add much bulk to your iPhone. If you like folio cases with slots for your credit cards, this is a nice option to consider.
Unlike some other cases that have embedded frames to snap your iPhone into, you simply rest your iPhone X down on a pad of micro suction material about 1-1/2 inches wide and 5 inches tall positioned along the side with the dual rear camera. I like that it is easy to position your iPhone X in this manner and then quickly remove and pocket it if you no longer want to carry the folio case. The one thing is that your iPhone X doesn't really have any drop protection to rely upon given that it is just resting on this micro suction pad with the front flap able to move away from your iPhone X display.
The leather looks and smells terrific. Stitching is solid and the case is extremely well made. The dark teal looks good with a forest green color to my eye.
There is an opening for the dual rear camera that lets you take pictures without compromise. You can see the break in the back panel where you can rotate and angle out your iPhone X for media enjoyment.
Apple Pay and wireless charging work with the Access Case 3, but the Micro Dock magnetic attachment system does not work with this case. It was a trade-off to support the wireless charging and I agree with this since wireless charging is a convenient new technology for the iPhone X.
Like the Access Case 2, you can bend the back of the case along the area where the micro suction strip is located in order to prop up your iPhone X and enjoy content in landscape orientation. Given the high resolution display and HDR playback support, video playing is a common occurrence when I am riding my commuter train.
Nodus released its new Access Case 3 for the iPhone X in four colors with quick and easy attachment of your iPhone X via micro suction technology.
