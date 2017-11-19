Nodus Access Case 3 for the Apple iPhone X: Carry credit cards and enjoy movies wrapped in Italian leather

A year ago I checked out the Nodus Access Case 2 for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus and the Access Case 3 for the iPhone X is very similar with lovely vegetable tanned Italian leather.

The Nodus Access Case 3 is available now for $65.63 (free shipping is provided to the US) in Chestnut Brown, Ebony Black, Dark Teal, and Taupe Gray. I was sent the Dark Teal one to evaluate, which in person is more of a dark forest green color. I prefer dark green rather than a more blue teal color. The picture on the Nodus site shows the color accurately, but the small color selector bar makes it appear more blue, as well as my understanding of teal.