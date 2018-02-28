Oscars for the apocalypse: The end of the world according to Hollywood

Won: Makeup

Nominated: Best Costume, Best Music

Starring Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall and Maurice Evans, the film portrays an astronaut on an interstellar mission that crash lands with his crew on an alien world, seemingly populated by intelligent simians who have enslaved a group of primitive humans.

The acting is great, the film is a lot of fun, and is best known for its shocking ending.

YOU MANIACS! YOU BLEW IT UP! AH DAMN YOU! DAMN YOU ALL TO HELL!