  • Photo: 'Creative Criminal' Kembrew McLeod

    Photo: 'Creative Criminal' Kembrew McLeod

    "Copyright Criminals" documentary co-director Kembrew McLeod in his office at the University of Iowa.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

1 of 1

Photo: 'Creative Criminal' Kembrew McLeod

"Copyright Criminals" documentary co-director Kembrew McLeod shown in his office at the University of Iowa.

Read More Read Less

Photo: 'Creative Criminal' Kembrew McLeod

"Copyright Criminals" documentary co-director Kembrew McLeod in his office at the University of Iowa.

Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Related Topics:

Tech Industry CXO Government Security
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries