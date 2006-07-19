Photo Gallery: DEMOfall 05 conference

Prescott Lee and Kyle Mashima, the founders of FilmLoop, introduced a photo broadcasting network and client application. You can create loops of individual photos and share them with others, who can add or delete from loops by dragging and dropping. The company has deal a with the WorldPictureNetwork, which will produce daily loops covering sports, entertainment and feature stories, as well as event coverage. Companies like Purina have signed on to create branding loops. The coolest FilmLoop demo was creating a photo loop from an Autotrader search, which is updated as new cars are added or sold that match the query.