Photo Gallery: DEMOfall 05 conference

Lenovo demoed the ThinkPad Z60 family which comes in 14- and 15-inch widescreen models. It also has a roll cage (in the foreground), a stiff inner frame similar to how cars are built to withstand crashes. In addition, ThinkPad Z60 has embedded WWAN with EvDO technology. The Z series comes in the usual black case and there is an option for a titanium cover.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
DEMOfall 05 didn't have many companies in the RFID and sensor network category. One of the exceptions was Tendril, which has a developed a wireless sensor network middleware platform for Java. According to the company founders, Randy Willig and Tim Enwall, the software platform automatically recognizes and authenticates new sensors, catalogues their capabilities, assigns programmer property names to each capability, applies event-based rules to each property, issues reliable commands to controls based on those events, and handles routing, power management and monitoring. A .Net version is in the works.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Stanford "persuasive technology" researcher B.J. Fogg believes that the over-50 crowd online, especially women, will become avid users of YackPack , an asynchronous instant audio messager. "Our audience will pay for things that give them emotional satisfaction," Fogg said, who founded the company. The Web app will go into testing in mid-November, and Fogg is looking to make deals with organizations like the AARP.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Tom Latinovich demoed Jingle Networks' 1-800-FREE411, a free directory assistance service with a pay-per-call advertising model--the advertisers pay. Directory assistance is a highly profitable $8 billion business for the carriers, with service fees per call averaging $1.25, Latinovich said. Over 35,000 merchants, including Terminix, Dominos, ServiceMagic and 1-800-Flowers.com, are potential advertisers on the new service, although Latinovich wouldn't say how many ads have been served. The software detects the location and determines the SIC code (such as Los Angeles/car repair), and then offer pre-recorded ads, which are often assembled from snippets, such "ten percent off."
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
LightCrafts CEO Dean Tucker calls his company's LightZone the "biggest breakthrough in photo editing software since PhotoShop was first introduced." I'll wait for the reviews from photo editors to see if his claim holds water. A Mac version is due next month, and Windows and Linux early next year. Tucker said that LightZone recognizes and segments the digital negative, and then displays the shapes, light and color values. A ZoneMapper feature controls light and tonal.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Kate Purmal, CEO of U3, holds one of the USB flash drives with the U3 'smart drive' technology, which allows users to securely load their personal workspace onto any Windows system.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Not exaclty high tech, but designed completely on digital systems, IMMI showed a child safety car seat that is a big improvement over the current models, company officials said. The seat installs with a simple click, has a five-point harness system and a one-touch adjustment for headrest, harness and buckle strap. The seat also has an aircraft aluminum frame and smart-core foam.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Prescott Lee and Kyle Mashima, the founders of FilmLoop, introduced a photo broadcasting network and client application. You can create loops of individual photos and share them with others, who can add or delete from loops by dragging and dropping. The company has deal a with the WorldPictureNetwork, which will produce daily loops covering sports, entertainment and feature stories, as well as event coverage. Companies like Purina have signed on to create branding loops. The coolest FilmLoop demo was creating a photo loop from an Autotrader search, which is updated as new cars are added or sold that match the query.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Matt Sanchez and Cliff Boro of VideoEgg launched a Web site plug-in that makes it easy for user to post video on the Web, no matter the format or device. It makes it simple to add video to auction sites, like eBay, and the company will do deals to make its technology available on various blogging and other Web platforms.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Peerflix has a twist on Netflix and eBay. It's a peer-to-peer network for trading physical DVDs. The company plans to provide APIs to let commmunities develop own trading networks that run on the Peerflix platform.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Determina has added a LiveShield to complement its unique Memory Firewall technology. According to Determina's Nand Mulchandani, LiveShield protects networks from common security vulnerabilities by fixing the logic in system software on the fly, without having to restart applications.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Peter Weldon and Buzz Bruggerman demoed ActiveWords InkPad Version 1.5, which lets users to control a Tablet PC by writing words with the stylus. For example, use the stylus to write "Word" and opens Microsoft Word.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Samir Arora, founder and chairman of Glam Media, models his company's Glam.com shopping site. It's a new kind of shopping experience--in this case for women--allowing users to browse the site like a magazine, find their 'styles,' and buy whatever is on the screen from among more than 500 brands.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Lenovo demoed the ThinkPad Z60 family which comes in 14- and 15-inch widescreen models. It also has a roll cage (in the foreground), a stiff inner frame similar to how cars are built to withstand crashes. In addition, ThinkPad Z60 has embedded WWAN with EvDO technology. The Z series comes in the usual black case and there is an option for a titanium cover.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
