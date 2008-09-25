Photos: A first look at HTC's Android phone

Smartphones
The T-Mobile G1 is also known as the HTC Dream, and is the first phone to use Android, a new mobile operating system by Google. Shown here is the device's home screen. You can drag and drop shortcut applications directly on to it.
The T-Mobile G1 has a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, which is great for typing out email and text messages. There's a dedicated Web key on the keyboard that brings up the web browser. The screen shown here is the Photo Album.
The G1 in the hand at the 23 September launch event in the US.
The T-Mobile G1 also comes in black. Note that the bottom navigation part juts out at a slight angle, presumably so the microphone is closer to the mouth.
In the US, the T-Mobile G1 will come with Amazon's MP3 Store already loaded in the device. This lets you buy and download DRM-free songs over the air.
Since it runs an operating system from Google, the G1 is primed to handle Google Search and other Google applications. Just enter in your Google Mail account log-in information, and you're free to access your account whenever you wish.
The T-Mobile G1 also comes in this brown hue. The screen is currently showing what looks like a status page, where you can view the currently playing track, incoming text messages, new voice mail messages, plus a news ticker.
The T-Mobile G1 comes with a 'compass mode' powered by Google Maps. This orients the Street View according to the user's position.
