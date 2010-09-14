Photos: Datacentres, drug-busting fingerprints and 3D gaming

British start-ups show off their tech

Computer gaming met corporate IT, while old-school mobile phones were given a touchscreen makeover at a gathering of tech start-ups in Cambridge last week.

The annual event showcased the latest technology to come out of fledgling companies in the east of England.

One of the companies, Real-Status, showed how it is harnessing the software used to create the photo-realistic battlefields of modern video games to map the make-up of corporate datacentres.

The company has created software that retrieves information on every server, virtual machine, router and network switch inside a company's IT estate and then uses a game software engine to render them in a colourful 3D map, as seen above.

The idea is that IT and business managers will be able to manipulate the map - zooming in or out, rotating it and scrolling around - to explore how effectively company datacentres are running.

Here you can see a representation of a company's entire IT estate, with the icons representing different servers, routers or network switches and the white lines indicating network links between devices, or links between a virtual machine and a physical server.