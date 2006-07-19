Photos: E-waste in a Chinese scrapyard

Mobility
Discarded PC cases pile up at a scrapyard in Guiyu, China. Greenpeace International in August 2005 issued a report (click here for PDF) detailing the presence of potentially toxic wastes in overseas workshops where electronics gear from the U.S. and Europe is dismantled.
A boy in Guiyu holds the front frame of a discarded Nokia monitor. CRT monitors are considered an environmental and health hazard because their tubes and glass can contain several pounds of lead.
This piece of electronics scrap, found near a factory in Guiyu, shows an ownership tag from the New York Stock Exchange. Greenpeace and the Computer TakeBack Campaign say vast amounts of gear are routinely, and often illegally, shipped to poorer countries with lower environmental standards.
A piece of an NEC product at a Chinese electronics scrapyard.
That old PC you sent for recycling may well end up in an junk pile overseas, where environmentalists say it's a hazard.
