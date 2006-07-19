Photos: Eye on 'switchable' lenses

  • switchable liquid crystal diffractive lenses

    Researchers at the University of Arizona have demonstrated eyeglass lenses, or what's called switchable liquid crystal diffractive lenses, that could potentially replace biofocals for far-sighted people. The flat lenses have focusing power that adjusts based on what the person is viewing.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Switchable liquid crystal lenses: a prototype of the assembled adaptive eyewear.

Researchers at the University of Arizona have demonstrated eyeglass lenses, or what's called switchable liquid crystal diffractive lenses, that could potentially replace biofocals for far-sighted people. The flat lenses have focusing power that adjusts based on what the person is viewing.

