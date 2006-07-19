Photos: Eye on 'switchable' lenses

E-Commerce
Researchers at the University of Arizona have demonstrated eyeglass lenses, or what's called switchable liquid crystal diffractive lenses, that could potentially replace biofocals for far-sighted people. The flat lenses have focusing power that adjusts based on what the person is viewing.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Switchable liquid crystal lenses: a prototype of the assembled adaptive eyewear.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Researchers demonstrate flat lenses with focusing power that adjusts based on what the person is viewing.
Researchers at the University of Arizona have demonstrated eyeglass lenses, or what's called switchable liquid crystal diffractive lenses, that could potentially replace biofocals for far-sighted people. The flat lenses have focusing power that adjusts based on what the person is viewing.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion