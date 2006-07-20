Photos: Ford's alternative-fuel vehicles

Mobility
Ford's Escape Hybrid. A new version of this SUV, featured this week at the Washington Auto Show, in Washington, D.C., is equipped with an E85 engine capable of running on fuel that is 85 percent ethanol, 15 percent gasoline.
The electric engine and drive train of an Escape Hybrid. Its battery is housed in the black casing at the rear.
The Escape Hybrid's sealed and encased nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH) battery is stored at the flat-load floor of the cargo area. The regenerative braking system recharges the NiMH battery each time the driver uses the brakes.
The F-150, another Ford vehicle offered with alternative-fuel technology.
Ford claims that its F-250 Super Chief concept, unveiled this month at the North American Auto Show in Detroit, is the world's first vehicle to run on "Tri-Flex" fueling--hydrogen, E85 ethanol or gasoline. The supercharged V-10 is expected to be able to travel 500 miles between fill-ups.
Ford's Reflex concept car, whose diesel-electric engine is designed to deliver 65 miles per gallon.
The Reflex concept car's reverse-butterfly doors are designed to provide easy access and exit.
Ford's Reflex concept car features solar panels in the headlights and taillights that recharge the hybrid-electric battery pack, and solar panels in the roof that power electric fans to cool the interior while the vehicle is parked.
Revising its approach to the market, Ford touts its lineup of fuel-efficient and alternative-fuel vehicles.
