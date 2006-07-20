Photos: Gadgets gather in Berlin

Mobility
To see additional photos and read ZDNet Germany's coverage (in German) of the show, which runs through Sept. 7, 2005, click here.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Germany's Kobra Multimedia showed off a 63-inch plasma television, priced at less than 10,000 euros ($12,500).
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The Amsterdam NAV35E navigation radio, from Bosch subsidiary Blaupunkt, gives drivers visual and auditory tips on routes, and can play CDs and MP3 files.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Adios videotape. The 1,299 euro ($1,630) Optoma Movietime DV10 digital projector has an integrated DVD player and sound system.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Vodafone introduced a Samsung-built Z500v phone that uses the UMTS system. It also functions as an MP3 player and megapixel camera, and it has a 3GB hard drive.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The Internationale Funkausstellung provides a venue for LCD TVs, digital projectors and more.
To see additional photos and read ZDNet Germany's coverage (in German) of the show, which runs through Sept. 7, 2005, click here.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion