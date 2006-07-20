  • Toshiba LCD TV

    Toshiba LCD TV

    Toshiba showed off an LCD TV with a built-in Ethernet connection that enables networked drives to function as video recorders.

    To see additional photos and read ZDNet Germany's coverage (in German) of the show, which runs through Sept. 7, 2005, click here.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Kobra plasma TV

    Kobra plasma TV

    Germany's Kobra Multimedia showed off a 63-inch plasma television, priced at less than 10,000 euros ($12,500).

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Blaupunkt navigation radio

    Blaupunkt navigation radio

    The Amsterdam NAV35E navigation radio, from Bosch subsidiary Blaupunkt, gives drivers visual and auditory tips on routes, and can play CDs and MP3 files.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Optoma Movietime

    Optoma Movietime

    Adios videotape. The 1,299 euro ($1,630) Optoma Movietime DV10 digital projector has an integrated DVD player and sound system.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Samsung Z500v

    Samsung Z500v

    Vodafone introduced a Samsung-built Z500v phone that uses the UMTS system. It also functions as an MP3 player and megapixel camera, and it has a 3GB hard drive.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Photos: Gadgets gather in Berlin

The Internationale Funkausstellung provides a venue for LCD TVs, digital projectors and more.

Toshiba LCD TV

Toshiba showed off an LCD TV with a built-in Ethernet connection that enables networked drives to function as video recorders.

To see additional photos and read ZDNet Germany's coverage (in German) of the show, which runs through Sept. 7, 2005, click here.

Caption by: Bill Detwiler

