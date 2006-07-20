Photos: iPods Mini and Nano

  • iPod Minis

    The iPod Mini brought a palette of vibrant colors to Apple Computers' lineup of music players. The Mini debuted in January 2004 and quickly became a top seller. A February 2005 upgrade added a 6GB model and boosted battery life to as much as 18 hours.

  • iPod Nano

    When Apple unveiled the iPod Nano in September 2005, it hailed the product's small size: The music player weighs 1.5 ounces and is a quarter-inch thick.

The iPod Nano may have replaced the Mini in Apple's lineup, but not in the hearts of some consumers.

