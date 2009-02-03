Photos: Is it a tram? Is it a train? No, it's superbus!

The techie bus that steers itself

From later this year, commuters on the buses of Cambridge will be able to enjoy wi-fi, use Oyster-style smartcard readers - and even travel on a bus that steers itself.

The self-steering "guided buses", as seen here, can travel at up to 60mph on dedicated tracks called "guided busways" or "guideways" and are set to be introduced to the Cambridge area from late summer under an £116m scheme.

To become a guided bus, ordinary buses are fitted with two guidewheels at the front of the vehicle that can slot into the guided busways - grooved tracks that steer the bus and provide a clear route to their destination. Once they leave the guideways, the buses return to normal bus routes.

Passengers on the Cambridgeshire guided buses will be able to pay using touch-and-go smartcard tickets, similar to London's Oyster system, thanks to the smartcard readers fitted on all guided buses.

Travellers will also be able to top up the smartcards online.

Photo credit: Cambridgeshire County Council