Photos: Look out, Humvee

    The Humvee isn't the last word in military roadsters. The next generation of fighting four-wheelers could sport features taken from the Ultra Armored Patrol Vehicle, a design project being driven by the Georgia Technology Research Institute and sponsored by the Office of Naval Research.

    With the Ultra, which uses a commercial truck chassis and runs on diesel fuel, researchers looked to boost mobility and survivability.

  • "blast bucket"

    "blast bucket"

    The crew capsule--also known as a "blast bucket"--employs a faceted geometry that's meant to deflect pressure waves from explosions better than do current designs.

It isn't the sportiest design, but the Ultra Armored Patrol Vehicle aims to be both fast and strong.

