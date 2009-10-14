Photos: Sony unleashes latest Vaios - from mini laptops to touchscreens

Mobility
Touchscreen tech puts the whole world in your hands - literally
Last week saw Sony unveil its new range of Vaio PCs - launched to coincide with the release of Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system on 22 October.
The X Series mini-laptop, shown here, is one of the lightest in the world, according to Sony. There are three versions, with the lightest weighing in at 655g. It's 13.9mm thick, has an 11.1-inch screen and will be available in gold, black and carbon effect.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
Despite its netbook-matching dimensions, the X Series is rather pricier than machines in the netbook category due to its higher spec. The base model comes in at £1,300 and the range-topping version will cost around £1,800.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
As well as the X Series, Sony has also launched its CW Series range of multimedia laptops. The CW Series has a 14-inch widescreen display aimed at those who like watching movies on their PCs.
Shown above is the top-of-the-range version which includes a Blu-ray player and is expected to sell for £799.
Photo credit: Sony
Caption by: Administrator
Sony is pitching the CW Series as a 'lifestyle' computer, and comes in a variety of colours: black, blue, red, white and pink (shown above). The base model will cost around £699.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
This is Sony's first touchscreen desktop, the L Series.
It comes with a 24-inch LCD touchscreen monitor and wireless keyboard and, like the other new Vaios, runs on Windows 7.
Users can browse the internet using the touchscreen, following links by tapping the screen and toggling between browser windows by sweeping a hand across the screen.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
The L Series - which is expected to cost around £999 - comes with Sony's Media Gallery software.
The software lets users create a collage by selecting images and clips which they can then drag, rotate and resize using the touchscreen (shown above).
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
The Vaio Movie Story software can also create video montages from clips of home video footage, while the SensMe technology - built into Vaio's Music Player - can sort tracks according to mood.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
Users can also explore the earth on the L Series using Microsoft's Surface Globe software, which allows users to zoom in on cities around the world and even find individual streets.
Shown above is a user spinning the globe using their hand.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
By using the touchscreen controls, users can move between a birds'-eye view and a 3D side view of the landscape. This shows the Thames with the London Eye and Waterloo station in view.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
Touchscreen tech puts the whole world in your hands - literally
Touchscreen tech puts the whole world in your hands - literally
Last week saw Sony unveil its new range of Vaio PCs - launched to coincide with the release of Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system on 22 October.
The X Series mini-laptop, shown here, is one of the lightest in the world, according to Sony. There are three versions, with the lightest weighing in at 655g. It's 13.9mm thick, has an 11.1-inch screen and will be available in gold, black and carbon effect.
Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com
Caption by: Administrator
Join Discussion