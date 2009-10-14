Photos: Sony unleashes latest Vaios - from mini laptops to touchscreens

Touchscreen tech puts the whole world in your hands - literally

Last week saw Sony unveil its new range of Vaio PCs - launched to coincide with the release of Microsoft's Windows 7 operating system on 22 October.

The X Series mini-laptop, shown here, is one of the lightest in the world, according to Sony. There are three versions, with the lightest weighing in at 655g. It's 13.9mm thick, has an 11.1-inch screen and will be available in gold, black and carbon effect.

Photo credit: Sophie Curtis/silicon.com