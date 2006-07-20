  • Photos: Setting up Blue Gene/L

    Workers install cables beneath the floor of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory data center that houses Blue Gene/L. The supercomputer--the world's fastest, by one measure--was being prepared for its formal unveiling on Oct. 27, 2005.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    The racks of the Blue Gene/L supercomputer are put in the data center, located in Livermore, Calif. The diagonal structures are plenums that help evenly distribute cool air to the machines.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    The installed supercomputer has 65,536 processors and has sustained performance of 280.6 trillion calculations per second.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Another supercomputer, ASC Purple, also made its debut Oct. 27 at the Livermore lab. It uses fewer but more powerful individual processors than Blue Gene/L, and each server has much more memory.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Each ASC Purple cabinet has numerous networking cables that connect separate servers into a single mammoth machine.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

Photos: Supercomputers ready for work

At the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Blue Gene/L and the ASC Purple prepare to show their colors.

