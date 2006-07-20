Photos: Tackling head injuries

  • football helmet

    football helmet

    Sensors built into a football helmet measure how hard a player is hit in the head.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • under helmet

    under helmet

    The small sensors touch a player's head and wirelessly feed the impact data to a display monitored by trainers and coaches.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Riddell

    Riddell

    Sports equipment-maker Riddell is marketing the impact-monitoring equipment to pro and big-time college football teams.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • HIT software

    HIT software

    An impact of more than 100 g's (a measure of gravitational force) could mean a player has suffered a concussion.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • digital beeper

    digital beeper

    Using the impact monitoring system, a typical digital beeper can warn coaches when there's trouble.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • linebackers

    linebackers

    Linebackers, who are always in the middle of the action, often receive the heaviest and most-frequent blows to the head during a game.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

  • Virginia Tech

    Virginia Tech

    Virginia Tech, where star quarterback Michael Vick played his college ball, is one of the big NCAA programs using the new equipment.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

