Photos: Tackling head injuries

Sensors built into a football helmet measure how hard a player is hit in the head.
The small sensors touch a player's head and wirelessly feed the impact data to a display monitored by trainers and coaches.
Sports equipment-maker Riddell is marketing the impact-monitoring equipment to pro and big-time college football teams.
An impact of more than 100 g's (a measure of gravitational force) could mean a player has suffered a concussion.
Using the impact monitoring system, a typical digital beeper can warn coaches when there's trouble.
Linebackers, who are always in the middle of the action, often receive the heaviest and most-frequent blows to the head during a game.
Virginia Tech, where star quarterback Michael Vick played his college ball, is one of the big NCAA programs using the new equipment.
Helmets with internal sensors help trainers and physicians monitor and prevent football injuries.
