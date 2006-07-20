Photos: The faces of Demo '06

  • Tuttle/Clavier

    Companies pay thousands of dollars to come to Demo and make the case for their products. At Demo '06 in Phoenix, Truveo founder Tim Tuttle hangs with venture capitalist Jeff Clavier, an investor in the company. America Online acquired Truveo last month for an undisclosed sum.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Jean-Louis Gassee, a former Apple Computer and Be executive, and now a general partner at Allegis Capital.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Bill Tam, CEO of Eqo Communications, chats with Christine Herron, director of investments for the Omidyar Network.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Greg Reinaker, CEO of NewsGator Technologies, and Ofer Ben-Shachar of RawSugar.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Betty Taylor of Krause Taylor Associates with Julie Hanna Farris, founder of Scalix.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Journalists attending Demo '06 gather for the Novak media dinner.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Chris Bauman and Charles Jolly moved to Prague to start their hosted e-mail management service, Spourtit. The beer there costs only 75 cents, Jolly said.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Jian Zhen and Andy Lark of Loglogic at Demo '06.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Gibu Thomas, CEO of Sharpcast.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

    Brad Chase, a former Microsoft executive and now adviser to Vizrea.

    Caption by: Bill Detwiler

