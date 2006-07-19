Photos: Will America drive small and Smart?

About the only way to see a Smart ForTwo car in the United States--for now--is to go to the movies to watch "The Da Vinci Code" or "The Pink Panther." But in 2008 DaimlerChrysler and Mercedes Car Group hope to change that with plans to sell three models of the successor to its Smart ForTwo (seen here in red) to American customers.

Currently Smart ForTwo cars are sold in 36 countries including Canada. UnitedAuto will be in charge of assembling a Smart dealership network throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Smart ForTwo cars currently sell in Europe for around 8,000 euros, or $10,300.