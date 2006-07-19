Photos: Will America drive small and Smart?

Data Management
AT&T hauling cows, cheese wheels and a giant eyeball to Outside Lands
Currently Smart ForTwo cars are sold in 36 countries including Canada. UnitedAuto will be in charge of assembling a Smart dealership network throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Smart ForTwo cars currently sell in Europe for around 8,000 euros, or $10,300.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The most obvious advantage of the Smart car is its manueverability on city streets. As you can see, two eight-foot Smart ForTwo cars take up almost the same space as one taxi. Gas mileage is estimated 46.3 miles per gallon in cities and 70.6 on the highway, according to DaimlerChrysler. And imagine the parking possibilities.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The three new models to be sold in the United States are expected to be announced near the end of 2007.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Tired of your Smart car's looks? Just change the body parts.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
With a new hood, it looks like a new Smart car.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The automaker touts the tough frame of the ForTwo as a critical safety feature. Given that it's not much bigger than the hubcap of a large SUV, it would have to be.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
In the publicity run-up for the movie "The Pink Panther," teams of Inspector Clouseau wannabes qualified online for a chance to win a Smart ForTwo. The game featured an online search for missing diamonds where clues were linked to the final event in Paris.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Here's a look at the simple interior of a Smart ForTwo.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
DaimlerChrysler plans to sell the successor to its itsy-bitsy Smart ForTwo car in the United States in 2008.
Currently Smart ForTwo cars are sold in 36 countries including Canada. UnitedAuto will be in charge of assembling a Smart dealership network throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Smart ForTwo cars currently sell in Europe for around 8,000 euros, or $10,300.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion