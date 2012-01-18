Razer Blade $2,799 gaming laptop

  • Razer, a company best know for it's gaming mice and custom keyboards, will enter the computer market this month with the Blade--a premium gaming laptop. I was given a chance to test drive the Razer Blade at CES 2012.

    The Razer Blade has the following hardware specs:

    • 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 2640M Processor
    • 8GB 1,333MHz DDR3 Memory
    • 17.3-inch LED backlit display (1,920x1,080 pixels)
    • Nvidia GeForce GT 555M
    • Built-in HD Webcam
    • Integrated 60Wh battery
    • 256GB SATA3 SSD
    • 802.11 b/g/n compatible
    • 16.81 inches x 10.9 inches x 0.88 inch (WxDxH)
    • 6.6 pounds

    The Blade goes on sale next week.

  • The Razer Blade is 0.88 inch thick, compared to the Apple Macbook Pro's 0.98 inch case.

Razer, probably best known for its gaming mice, is entering the laptop market with the $2,799 Blade premium, gaming laptop.

