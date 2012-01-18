Razer Blade $2,799 gaming laptop

Razer, a company best know for it's gaming mice and custom keyboards, will enter the computer market this month with the Blade--a premium gaming laptop. I was given a chance to test drive the Razer Blade at CES 2012.

The Razer Blade has the following hardware specs:

2.8GHz Intel Core i7 2640M Processor

8GB 1,333MHz DDR3 Memory

17.3-inch LED backlit display (1,920x1,080 pixels)

Nvidia GeForce GT 555M

Built-in HD Webcam

Integrated 60Wh battery

256GB SATA3 SSD

802.11 b/g/n compatible

16.81 inches x 10.9 inches x 0.88 inch (WxDxH)

6.6 pounds

The Blade goes on sale next week.