Razer Blade $2,799 gaming laptop

Servers
Razer, a company best know for it's gaming mice and custom keyboards, will enter the computer market this month with the Blade--a premium gaming laptop. I was given a chance to test drive the Razer Blade at CES 2012.
The Razer Blade has the following hardware specs:
The Blade goes on sale next week.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
The Razer Blade is 0.88 inch thick, compared to the Apple Macbook Pro's 0.98 inch case.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Razer, probably best known for its gaming mice, is entering the laptop market with the $2,799 Blade premium, gaming laptop.
Razer, a company best know for it's gaming mice and custom keyboards, will enter the computer market this month with the Blade--a premium gaming laptop. I was given a chance to test drive the Razer Blade at CES 2012.
The Razer Blade has the following hardware specs:
The Blade goes on sale next week.
Caption by: Bill Detwiler
Join Discussion