Reviews of the week: From Mac upgrades to Windows 10 thin clients

The P77760z from HP is a business-grade multi-function printer, which uses the company's PageWide inkjet tech. It's a capable and reliable machine that should cut the mustard for most businesses.
HP
The eGFX Breakaway Box from Sonnet Technologies is a powerful way to boost the performance of your Mac or PC's GPU. It may not be cheap, but it brings extra upgradeability to Apple machines.
Sonnet Technologies
The RX300 by NComputing offers a way of turning your Raspberry Pi into a virtual Windows 10 desktop. While there are some issues with lag and USB transfer speeds, this thin client offers 99 percent of the experince of a real Windows 10 desktop.
NComputing
With good performance and battery life, a decent 5.15-inch screen and an impressive dual-camera setup, the Honor 9 from Huawei gives more expensive handsets a run for their money.
Huawei
The M1 is a three-axis stabiliser for smartphones from Snoppa. For a device under $100, it does deliver to a degree -- just don't expect to get that 'magic carpet' effect.
M1
A quick run through ZDNet's recent hardware reviews.
