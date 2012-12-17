SA950i headphones are an amazing value at just $59.95 (review)

The headphones are compact and much lighter than I thought a set of headphones could be. They slide up and down about an inch and also rotate to fit your head size well. The earpieces are covered in soft material that feel like leather. This same soft material is all along the top as well. The 3.5mm headphone jack fits into the bottom of the left earpiece. The outside of the earpieces are glossy black plastic. The braided cable is 1.5 meters and does a good job of remaining tangle free.

There are three buttons on the mic control unit. The upper is for increasing volume and the lower is for decreasing volume. The center button controls several things through a series of pushes and this is easily used thanks to the indented design so you don't have to look down and can manipulate it by feel. A single press answers or hangs up a call while also acting to play or pause media. Double press skips forward and a triple press goes back. A long press and hold launches Siri on my iPhone 5. Unfortunately, the mic is not supported on other devices and while the press and hold launches Google Now on my Note II, the mic is not picked up so it is worthless there. The retail package clearly states these earphones are made for iPod, iPhone, and iPad. They do work for enjoying audio on Android or Windows Phone, but there are some limitations.