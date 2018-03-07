Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: The 12 most exciting features

The main camera on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus is a 12-megapixel Super Speed Dual Pixel (f/1.5, f/2.4) lens with a variable aperture. It adjusts depending on light conditions.

Samsung says it's the first to put adjustable aperture in a smartphone. If the Galaxy S9 is taking a picture in the dark, the lens opens to F1.5 mode to pull in light for a bright and clear photo. In the daylight, the lens shifts to F2.4 mode to help reduce the amount of light filtering into the photo for a sharper look.

The Galaxy S9 only has one camera on the rear, while the Galaxy S9 Plus adds a second 12-megapixel telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) lens that supplies 2x optical zoom. It's earned great marks in early testing.