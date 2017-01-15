Silk iPhone 7 collection hands-on: Style, protection, and functionality at affordable prices

While many of us carry our iPhone naked, it's nice to have some protection for those times when your phone slips out of your hand. The Snap Shell Slim case offers corner and back protection with minimal added size or weight. It is available in black, white, gold, and rose gold for just $9.99.

I took the pearl white case for a spin and like the way it gives a Stormtrooper look to my matte black Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The interior has a microfiber lining to help protect the exterior of your iPhone.

All the ports are accessible, including a large opening on the back for the camera and flash.