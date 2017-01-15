Silk iPhone 7 collection hands-on: Style, protection, and functionality at affordable prices

Laptops
One great thing about the yearly iPhone updates is that the accessory market is able to provide a number of options for consumers. Silk recently released several series for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. All are available at low prices and include a lifetime warranty.
The case options include wallet, fashion, folio, and protective cases with prices ranging from $9.99 to $24.99. There are a number of color options and each case, except for the Sidecar stick-on wallet, include a screen protector.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While many of us carry our iPhone naked, it's nice to have some protection for those times when your phone slips out of your hand. The Snap Shell Slim case offers corner and back protection with minimal added size or weight. It is available in black, white, gold, and rose gold for just $9.99.
I took the pearl white case for a spin and like the way it gives a Stormtrooper look to my matte black Apple iPhone 7 Plus. The interior has a microfiber lining to help protect the exterior of your iPhone.
All the ports are accessible, including a large opening on the back for the camera and flash.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Snap Shell provides corner protection with raised edges that keep the display from resting on a tablet top when face down on your desk.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Similar to the Snap Shell slim case, the Base Grip case snaps onto the iPhone 7 Plus. It provides more comprehensive coverage and protection than the Snap Shell with a raised edge around the front on all four sides.
While the Snap Shell has large openings for the buttons and ports, the Base Grip case has raised buttons. You can find the Base Grip case for $11.99 in black onyx, gunmetal gray, purple orchid, and blue jade. I took the blue jade model for a spin.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Base Grip case snaps on the iPhone 7 Plus and provides nearly full body protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
With widespread Apple Pay support, you can use your phone for getting out and about town. However, you still need to carry at least your ID card. Others also carry transit cards and office access cards so wallet cases are more popular than ever.
The Vault Slim Wallet case is a very protective case for your iPhone 7 Plus and available in three colors for just $14.99. Colors include gunmetal gray, purple orchid, and black onyx.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Note the full frame protection and design of the case interior. You can fit up to three cards in the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Silk Armor tough case is the most expensive model available in this new series, but the price is still just $24.99. It is available in smoke, crimson, and clear with the colored part appearing in the back panel.
The crimson model reminds me of a taillight on a vehicle and it looks great on my matte black iPhone 7 Plus. The corners and sides provides drop protection, but there is no rating assigned with this protection, which is probably one reason you can purchase this case for a low price.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Silk Armor case has a cool back design with wide side grips and good protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Silk Armor case package includes two tempered glass screen protectors. As you can see, the glass protects the majority of the display, but it does not extend all the way to the edges.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The opening on the back is large enough for the dual camera lens and flash so that pictures are not compromised at all.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While I am personally not a fan of wallet cases as they require two hands to fully operate, Silk offers the Sofi Wallet Fashion case for just $19.99. It is available in black onyx, champagne gold, and rose gold.
The Sofi Wallet case consists of a simple protective back that you place your iPhone into with a protective front flap with slots for one or two cards. The front flap has a microfiber liner, but your card can still rest against the display of your iPhone. Thankfully, Silk includes a screen protector to prevent your iPhone display from getting scratched.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Folio Wallet Case is similar to the Sofi Wallet case, but offers more card carrying capacity for less money. It is available for $14.99 in black onyx, champagne gold, and rose gold.
The Folio Wallet is bigger than all other Silk cases I tested, but gives you the ability to carry up to four cards and cash in four pockets.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
A wide elastic strap flips around the back of the Folio Wallet to hold the front flap secure. The case itself has a soft material spine in a slightly different color than the rest of the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
You can flip around and fold the Folio Wallet case to prop up your iPhone for watching media. Silk includes a lanyard for the Folio Wallet so you can easily carry it.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Silk also came up with a "case" that isn't really a case. The Sidecar Stick-on wallet lets you add the capability to carry up to seven cards on any existing case or even directly on your iPhone itself.
For $9.99 you can purchase a Sidecar in midnight black, champagne gold, gunmetal gray, or mint green. Remove the protective backing and then attach the 3M adhesive to your phone or case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Sidecar stretches to carry the cards you want to carry. The elastic retracts too so won't stretch out permanently and end up having cards slip out.
You can also remove the Sidecar from your phone if you change your mind and the 3M adhesive doesn't leave any residue.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There are a number of case options for the Apple iPhone. Silk provides 10 distinct series of cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and I tried several of them for the past month.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
