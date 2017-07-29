Spigen case collection for Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus hands-on: Function, style, and protection

While many like carrying their phones without a case, a case offers corner protection for drops and enhances the functionality of phones. As a media powerhouse, I also enjoy watching video content on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus so having a case with a kickstand is also desirable.

Spigen has a large collection of 20 case options for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and I spent the last few weeks with six selected models wrapped around my Galaxy S8 Plus. I've gravitated to use a couple as my favorites, but they all have great qualities and are sold at reasonable prices.

The case collection I evaluated includes the Tough Armor, Slim Armor CS, Ultra Hybrid S, Ultra Hybrid, Thin Fit, and Slim Armor. Three of the six have integrated kickstands for media enjoyment, one has an opening for credit cards, and two have clear backs so that you can enjoy the selected color of your Galaxy S8 Plus.

All of the cases come with color options, from two to seven choices, so you can complement and customize your experience. Prices range from $19.99 to $39.99, reasonable for the level of protection and functionality each offers.