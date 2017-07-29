Spigen case collection for Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus hands-on: Function, style, and protection

Hardware
While many like carrying their phones without a case, a case offers corner protection for drops and enhances the functionality of phones. As a media powerhouse, I also enjoy watching video content on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus so having a case with a kickstand is also desirable.
Spigen has a large collection of 20 case options for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and I spent the last few weeks with six selected models wrapped around my Galaxy S8 Plus. I've gravitated to use a couple as my favorites, but they all have great qualities and are sold at reasonable prices.
The case collection I evaluated includes the Tough Armor, Slim Armor CS, Ultra Hybrid S, Ultra Hybrid, Thin Fit, and Slim Armor. Three of the six have integrated kickstands for media enjoyment, one has an opening for credit cards, and two have clear backs so that you can enjoy the selected color of your Galaxy S8 Plus.
All of the cases come with color options, from two to seven choices, so you can complement and customize your experience. Prices range from $19.99 to $39.99, reasonable for the level of protection and functionality each offers.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Spigen Tough Armor case has two layers of protection for your S8 Plus. This image shows how the Air Cushion Technology is designed for the inner shell while an attractive hard plastic outer shell offers good looks and more protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Every one of the Spigen cases I tested offers ample room for the flash, camera, and rear fingerprint scanner. The opening helps you target your finger to the fingerprint scanner, which is difficult to find without a case on the S8 Plus.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Three of the six cases, the Tough Armor, Ultra Hybrid S, and Slim Armor, all come with an integrated kickstand. The kickstand on the Tough Armor and Slim Armor are simply thin pieces of plastic that extend out and can then be moved to where you desire. While this is handy, you also have to be a bit careful on where you place the kickstand so your phone doesn't fall over.
On the Ultra Hybrid S, one of my two favorite Spigen cases, has a spring-loaded kickstand made of metal. It secures to the back of the case via a small magnet and when you extend the spring kicks it out to its full position so your phone is held a bit more securely than with the other kickstands.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Full access to the USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headset jack is provided on the bottom of each case. Unlike some other cases, you do not need an extension cable to use your headset either.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
With Samsung Pay on the Galaxy S8 Plus, you don't need to worry about carrying credit cards or debit cards with your phone. The Slim Armor CS lets you put your ID and an access card in the rear slot so you don't even have to carry a wallet with your S8 Plus and this case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Due to the extra thickness of the Slim Armor CS, the rear opening is a bit deeper on the case. However, there is no impact on the performance of the camera or fingerprint scanner.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
All of the Spigen cases are designed so that the edge panel functionality works well while the cases are raised slightly over the display. This allows you to set your S8 Plus face down on a table and have the display not touch the table.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Spigen Hybrid S is my favorite of the six tested because it has the clear back to show off the Orchid Gray while also having the metal kickstand for media viewing.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Hybrid S kickstand extends fully, thanks to the springs.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Two of the six cases, the Hybrid S and Ultra Hybrid offer clear backs so you can see the color of your S8 Plus.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Spigen offers a large collection of case options for Samsung Galaxy S8 owners. We tested six options and found they all enhanced the functionality of the device while offering some protection from drops.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
