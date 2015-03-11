Ten tips to avoid identity theft

Security questions, used to verify your identity if you are locked out of an account, forget your password or need to talk to an advisor on the phone, prompt us to reveal a piece of personal information -- such as your pet's name or mother's surname. While this data is used to verify your identity, there is no need to be truthful. Someone who wishes to make you the victim of identity theft may be able to find out the answer through public records or social media tracking, and so it is a better idea to submit a false answer -- one you can remember -- to verify your accounts.