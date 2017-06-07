The best ways to run Windows 10 on your Mac

Microsoft
You will need two basic things:
Note: If you want an overview of the differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, here's a handy chart.
With that out of the way, let's move on to looking at the options available to you.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
macOS has built-in support for running Windows on a Mac. The utility is called Boot Camp, and with it you can create a dual-boot system with that allows you to switch between macOS and Windows.
Pros
Cons
Bottom line
Great if you only use Windows occasionally, or want to harness all the power your hardware has to offer, but for regular use, the constant switching between the two operating systems becomes tedious, and the inability to run both systems side-by-side is limiting.
Tip
Note: If you carry out a new install of Windows 10 Creators Update on a Mac using Boot Camp, you will get a Stop error with the code 0xc000000f in winload.efi. To get past this you have to first install the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, and then update to Windows 10 Creators Update.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This category of software includes utilities such as the excellent Parallels Desktop for Mac.
Pros
Cons
Bottom line
I've tested numerous ways to run Windows on a Mac, and I've come to the conclusion that this is best way to run Windows on a Mac, by far. And when it comes to a commercial solution, Parallels Desktop for Mac is the best and more comprehensive solution available.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Virtualization software doesn't have to cost money. There are a number of free utilities available, but the best of them, by far, is VirtualBox.
Pros
Cons
Bottom line
VirtualBox is a great, free tool for getting you out of a bind, but you have to accept the downsides, specifically performance and graphics. Forget about running games or any system-heavy applications on it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
You might be lucky and be able to run your Windows apps on OS X without needing Windows at all using a utility such as WineBottler. This utility uses the Linux-based Wine compatibility layer to support a selected number of Windows applications.
Pros
Cons
Bottom line
If the application you want to run is supported then taking this route can save you money, hassle, as well as precious disk space on your Mac.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you run Windows through Boot Camp a lot then I suggest you grab a copy of Power Plan Assistant (from the makers of Trackpad++), which will give you access to your Mac's power management features directly through Windows.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
While many are switching to Mac to break free of Windows, some of us still need to have access to the operating system to run specific applications or to carry out testing and development. Whatever your reason for wanting to run Windows 10 on your Mac, you have a number of options available to you.
You will need two basic things:
Note: If you want an overview of the differences between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro, here's a handy chart.
With that out of the way, let's move on to looking at the options available to you.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre