The best ways to run Windows 10 on your Mac

macOS has built-in support for running Windows on a Mac. The utility is called Boot Camp, and with it you can create a dual-boot system with that allows you to switch between macOS and Windows.

Pros

It's free

Runs Windows using the full system potential of your Mac (because you don't run it on top of the macOS)

Supports Windows 10, 8.1 and 7

Cons

You have to reboot the Mac switch between Windows and Mac

Windows and Mac run as two isolated systems, and this makes sharing files and data between the two platforms awkward and cumbersome

Bottom line

Great if you only use Windows occasionally, or want to harness all the power your hardware has to offer, but for regular use, the constant switching between the two operating systems becomes tedious, and the inability to run both systems side-by-side is limiting.

Tip

If you're a Boot Camp user then I recommend you check out Trackpad++, a utility that allows you to make full use of your Mac's trackpad when you're in Windows.

Note: If you carry out a new install of Windows 10 Creators Update on a Mac using Boot Camp, you will get a Stop error with the code 0xc000000f in winload.efi. To get past this you have to first install the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, and then update to Windows 10 Creators Update.