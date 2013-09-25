Top 10 countries for energy sustainability

Sustainability means many things to different people. Do you define sustainability as using as many renewable resources as possible? (Do you count nuclear?) Does it mean using the cleanest sources possible? (Do you count natural gas?) Does sustainability mean sourcing energy domestically no matter how clean or dirty? Does it mean being able to provide energy for as many people in the world as possible?

How you define sustainability can stir up plenty of contention, but in a new report the World Energy Council takes an all-of-the-above look at the energy sustainability in countries around the world.

The organization's Energy Sustainability Index ranks 129 countries based on three criteria: energy security (the effective management and reliability of domestic energy resources); energy equity (how accessible and affordable energy is for the whole population); and environmental sustainability (development of renewable and low-carbon energy sources).

Read on to see which countries succeed in all three areas.

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com