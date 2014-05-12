Top apps to keep your iPhone, iPad private and secure

Name: Find My iPhone

Developer: Apple

Price: Free

Compatibility: iOS |

Find My iPhone, developed by iPhone and iPad maker Apple, is an app useful in the wake of rising smartphone theft. If you've lost your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch or Mac, you can use another iOS device with the app to sign in with your Apple ID for iCloud. Once signed in on another device, you can locate your missing gadget, lock it remotely, and hopefully recover it. If there's no hope of the latter, you can erase all of your data off the device.

However, do not forget to enable Find my iPhone in iCloud settings, otherwise you will not be able to locate it later on.