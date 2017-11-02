1 of 64

Top Google Chrome extensions to enhance your productivity, security, and performance

If you are a Google Chrome user and you're not making use of extensions, then you are really missing out. Here is a selection of extensions aimed specifically at boosting your productivity and privacy. (Updated Nov 2017)

Read More Read Less

Get more done with free privacy and productivity extensions for Google Chrome

Here are 50 extensions that focus on privacy and productivity. With these you can take screenshots, secure your browser, keep your passwords safe, take control of your tabs, secure your connection, do more with Gmail, grab text out of images, and much more.

All these extensions are free and are available to download from the Chrome Web Store.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Topics

Enterprise Software Google Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries