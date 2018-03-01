Top iPhone and iPad apps for productivity (March 2018 edition)

If you're the sort of person who likes jotting calculations out on the back of an envelope, you'll love MyScript Calculator. Rather than relying on a keyboard, you write out your calculations on an interactive display. You can easily change, erase, and update the equations you write.

And you're not limited to easy stuff either -- you can do some pretty indepth stuff using this calculator:

Basic operations: +, -, ×, ÷, /,:

Powers, roots, exponentials: 7², √, ∛, e³

Miscellaneous operations: %, |5|, 3!

Brackets: ( )

Trigonometry: sin, cos, tan, cot, cosh, sinh, tanh, coth Inverse trigonometry: asin, acos, atan, acot, arcsin, arccos, arctan, arccot, acosh, asinh, atanh, acoth, arcosh, arsinh, artanh, arcoth

Logarithms: ln, log

Constants: π, e, phi

I have to admit that initially I was skeptical, but after a few minutes of using this, it's now my go-to app for the sort of stuff that I'd have previously scribbled out on an old bit of paper.