Top picks in College memes

Academic institutions across the globe are facing budgetary restrictions, and students within the U.S. and UK are feeling the pinch by an increase in tuition fee levels. Yet, the increase in what students have to pay does not remove the need to tighten up many academic institutional budgets.
Even Hogwarts is having to cut back.
Source: University of Alberta memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Whether it's a short-term dip in to your student account's overdraft, or the realization you now owe thousands of pounds to the government, loans are part and parcel of studying at university.
It'll be a while before you're back in the clear.
This image has been inspired by the 'Forever alone' Internet meme.
Source: Leicester University memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
If the global Occupy movement has achieved one thing, according to 'Anthropology major fox', many Anthropology majors now do not have to look far to find a topic worthy of their final year projects.
One university is even offering a course in the Occupy movement.
Source: Tumblr
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Sites such as 4chan, Reddit and Facebook are perfect platforms for posting single images, and are often populated with a number of Internet memes.
Internet memes are often used as a way to promote a humorous message, as they can be instantly accessible, demonstrate a familiar context and are easily shared -- stereotype mockery such as the student who tries to conform to a label when it doesn't apply often being a popular topic.
Source: University of Alberta memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
An amusing take on how some lecturers seem to spend rather a long time setting up technology they wish to use in the classroom.
Qualifications aside, it's not uncommon for education professionals to have issues with such devices.
See also: How we really teach with tech in the classroom.
Source: University of Leicester memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The college freshman believes that getting up for early lecturers won't be an issue -- as they are used to getting up at the crack of dawn to attend high school.
However, once you add late nights and hangovers, there's nothing worse. Especially if that 9am lecture is the only one you have on your timetable for the rest of the day.
Source: Quick meme
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
This lazy college senior meme, a stereotype of the soon-to-finish university student, is one that considers the option students have in continuing their education rather than trying to fight in an instable job market.. and actually pay back that loan.
Source: Know your meme
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The college freshman's stereotype is that of a nervous, eager to please student -- it's a known fact your first week at university results in a collection of phone numbers and Facebook friend requests, without you remembering who half of them are.
Source: Quick meme
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The more familiar an Internet meme, and the wider the audience who can relate to it increases its rate of shareability.
This lazy college senior meme is no exception. The majority of students know someone who constantly complains about a lack of funds, but parties hard -- or we do it ourselves. Just leave the credit card at home.
Source: Know your meme
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
When it comes to a less-than-inspiring lecture, in the final few minutes, the moment one person takes the lead and packs their things away, sheep mentality takes over.
Suddenly, every bag is packed, and every student is looking impatiently at the lecturer.
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
As a freshman, there's always another reason why you didn't quite make the grade in one -- or more -- of your module choices. Naturally, it's the teacher's accent, or your notes were stolen, or you just 'didn't have the time' to study.
Source: Thumbpress
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
There are always a few books you may not end up using at university, and they either make expensive paperweights or end up gathering dust upon a bookshelf.
Don't worry -- sell it back to the bookstore or pass it on to an unsuspecting freshman.
Source: Geekosystem
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The unmoved philosophy major cat is a master of its subject -- refute your argument? No problem.
Get a job after university? Not so sure about that.
Source: Tumblr
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Maps only get you so far, and trying to find a seminar room within a rabbit-warren building can be trying for the new student.
However, a slightly more embarrassing scenario is walking in to a seminar room an hour later than you should have shown up without realizing it.
Twice.
Source: Simple tuition
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Social networks have created a method to stay connected with other people. Sites including Facebook and Twitter can also mean you can 'stalk' those in which you have an interest in without detection.
Students should master the tactic of looking surprised if a girl shows you her Facebook profile -- after all, you haven't seen it before. The same goes for the girls.
Source: University of Alberta memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Students often look for ways to cut corners and lower the expenses required of studying at university. One of these methods, perhaps gaining popularity as torrent software is used by a wider audience, is to download copies of academic publications rather than rent or buy them.
See also: Academic file-sharing spurred on by e-reader use?
Source: University of Sydney memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Following from the previous Internet meme based on students downloading required textbooks online, another method is to make a few friends on campus that already have the book you need in .pdf format.
However, it is not only students that keep copies of publications in a digital format. On occasion, lecturers or seminar professors will email their students with the required readings -- especially if the campus library does not have enough copies of the book in stock.
Source: Concordia University memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Troll face is probably one of the most recognizable Internet memes. If you know you're not going to be hit with yet another tuition-fee increase, you can indulge in some trolling and make sure everyone knows it.
Source: University of Concordia memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A common student complaint is that of food being more expensive on campus than in the local -- but further away -- store.
Source: University of Concordia memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
A slight problem if you leave revision until the last minute -- perhaps next time we should actually 'read' in reading week.
Source: Laurentian University memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Even if the lecture hall is completely full, this still happens, causing chaos when people have to shift down rows just before the lecture begins.
Source: Kent University memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
An ever-present argument -- if stores on campus are overpriced, then is the money invested in to student services, or does it go elsewhere?
Source: Kent University memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
University memes have risen in popularity recently. What memes describe the student experience?
Source: University of Alberta memes
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
