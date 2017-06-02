Top Raspberry Pi alternatives

ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.

Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.

Samsung Exynos 5422 Cortex-A15 2Ghz and Cortex-A7 Octa core CPUs

Mali-T628 MP6 (OpenGL ES 3.1/2.0/1.1 and OpenCL 1.2 Full profile)

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM PoP stacked

eMMC5.0 HS400 Flash Storage

2 x USB 3.0 Host, 1 x USB 2.0 Host

Gigabit Ethernet port

HDMI 1.4a for display

Size : 83 x 58 x 20 mm approx.(excluding cooler)

Linux Kernel 4.9 LTS

More information.