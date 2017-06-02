Top Raspberry Pi alternatives

Internet of Things
The Huawei HiKey 960 is essentially a PC running Android.
At a whopping $239 it's not cheap, but it certainly has the horsepower to handle whatever task you want to throw at it.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ODROID-XU4 is a new generation of computing device with more powerful, more energy-efficient hardware and a smaller form factor, and costing only $59.
Offering open source support, the board can run various flavors of Linux, including the latest Ubuntu 16.04 and Android 4.4 KitKat, 5.0 Lollipop and 7.1 Nougat.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Not only does the Cubieboard4 pack a punch, it can output 4K video, making it a great choice for those wanting to build a media center or a gaming platform.
At $160, this board doesn't come cheap, but it's a solid basis on which to build a project on.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Parallella computer is a high performance, credit card sized computer based on the Epiphany multi-core chips from Adapteva. Starting at $99, the Parallella can be used as a standalone computer, an embedded device or as a component in a scaled out parallel server cluster.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
While the BBC micro:bit is primarily aimed at schools, its low price (about $16) and ease of use makes it a great tool for learning and prototyping on.
The micro:bit is powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor and comes with a built-in accelerometer, magnetometer and Bluetooth.
A unique feature of the micro:bit is the integrated 5x5 LED matrix that offers 25 individually programmable red LEDs to use as a basic display or output.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The PixelPro features a i.MX6Q Quad-core ARM Cortex-A9 running at 1.0 GHz, with 2D and 3D GPUs and an embedded 2GB 64-bit DDR3 RAM, which means that it is capable of running rich multimedia applications, embedded web servers, digital entertainment systems, industrial control systems, and high definition video.
At $129.95, the PixelPro is not cheap, but you get a lt of power for the cash.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A $40 Arduino that's idea for integration into a commercial or industrial product.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At $9, C.H.I.P. is a perfect demonstration of how cheap computing has become. You get what would only a few years ago have been desktop power on a tiny board.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
At around $92, the Intel name doesn't come cheap, but this Arduino-compatible board is turning out to be a popular choice.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The NanoPC-T3 is the bigger brother of the NanoPi 2 Fire, and features an octa-core processor which has enough power for commercial and industrial applications.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A cheap, $23 quad-core powered board that's ideally suited for hobbyists.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
OK, OK, I know that technically the Zero W is a member of the Raspberry Pi family, but this one is too awesome to not list!
Why?
Because for only $10 it offers a very impressive feature set:
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Banana Pi M3 is a super charged single board computer with an Octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It also features Gigabit Ethernet, 2 USB, SATA, WiFi, Bluetooth, and HDMI connection. It can run on a variety of operating systems including Android, Lubuntu, Ubuntu, Debian, and Raspbian.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The easiest way to create internet-connected devices - no programming, soldering or wiring required. IFTTT support allows it to connect with any web service, like Facebook, Gmail and Twitter, or hardware like NEST and Philips HUE.
All for just $59.95.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Omega 2 from Onion Corporation comes with built-in Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n) and on-board flash storage - all for $5!
The board runs a custom Linux distro that's based on OpenWrt but you can also choose to run FreeBSD.
The modular nature of the Omega 2 means that you can easily add features such as Bluetooth or GPS to suit your needs.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The MinnowBoard MAX is an update of the popular MinnowBoard, and features a 64-bit Intel Atom E3800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics.
There's also a SATA port allowing the MinnowBoard MAX to be hooked up to a hard drive.
At $139 it's not a cheap board, but it does offer a number of high-end features.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
BeagleBone Black is a low-cost, community-supported development platform for developers and hobbyists. This $55 board allows you to boot Linux in under 10 seconds and get started on development in less than 5 minutes.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A $135 quad-core board that's just as at home running Android as it is Linux.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A coin-sized Linux computer that is totally open-source, and costs $20. This is a small, low-cost, totally open-source (both the hardware and software) computer that's ideal for projects such as IoT or building your own custom router.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is a selection of single board computers for homebrew projects and automation, with prices starting at only $5. (Updated June 2, 2017)
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
