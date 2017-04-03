Top tech fitness gadgets to help you get fit and healthy

Networking
Lets be honest, many of us spend far more time sitting that is good for us. I know that's true for me, so I decided to use tech to combat the problem that tech had caused.
Want to lose weight? Keep a track of your steps or sleep? Blood pressure or blood glucose levels? There's a device here to help you with all that, and more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
There are a lot of fitness bands out there, and it can be a bit hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. I wanted a band that tracked my steps and heart rate, ideally did sleep tracking, and had a decent battery life.
I opted for the Fitbit Alta HR.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
Awesome bit of kit which really helped get me moving.
Price: $149.95 - $179.95
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
With so many things going on in the world that are likely to push my blood pressure up, I thought it was a good idea to keep an eye on that metric (because, as the old adage goes, "what gets measured gets managed").
After considering several alternatives, I settled on the Withings Blood Pressure Monitor, and I wasn't disappointed.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
A simple way to keep an eye on your blood pressure, and if there are any results that cause concern, it points them out clearly and simply.
Price: $99.95
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I've never been one to jump on the scales regularly, but it was time to get this fixed. And if I could keep an eye on a few other metrics while I'm at it, so much the better.
Also, since I'm not likely to have a pen or paper with me, I wanted something that would log the results and send them to my iPhone.
I was intrigued by the capabilities of the Withings Body Cardio, so decided to take a chance on it, and I'm pleased I did.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
Flawless performance over the three months I've been using it!
Price: $179.95
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I don't know about you, but I like to have a fan for the hot summer days (and nights) but hate the noise (not to mention the dust) that regular fans emit. I've been looking at Dyson's offerings for a few years and this year decided to take the plunge and go for a Dyson Pure Cool Link.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
I've always been impressed by the quality of Dyson stuff, and this is no different.
Price: $399.99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I've noticed how if I don't get enough natural light (and since I live in the UK, that's can be quite a challenge) I start to slow down and become lethargic. On the recommendation of several people I got myself a Philips goLite Blu Energy Light and my winter blues have completely gone.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
I have to admit that I was initially skeptical that this would have any effect on me, but after a few days of use I was converted. Now I try to get about 30 minutes of use a day (summer and winter) in the morning just to keep me topped up.
Price: $99.00
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I'm not diabetic (or even pre diabetic) but given that the condition runs in my family, I thought it a good idea to keep an eye on things. To handle this task I chose the AgaMatrix Wavesense Jazz 2.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
I never thought that keeping an eye on my blood glucose levels could be so much fun, and while I don't need to do this, it's interesting to note how different foods have an effect on my levels.
Price: $23.99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I really didn't think that I needed a headband that could monitor my brain activity and help me meditate better, but after trying Muse a few times, I was hooked. Not only are the guided meditations peaceful and relaxing, I've noticed improvements in my blood pressure from regular usage.
Things I like:
Things I don't like
Overall
Come on, it's a headband that can detect brainwave activity - just that alone makes this a pretty cool bit of kit - but I have to say that I find that incorporating some meditation into my day has been good for me. Whether I need a Muse to do this is debatable, but it certainly helped me.
Price: $249.99
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Let's be honest, many of us spend far more time sitting that is good for us. I know that's true for me, so I decided to use tech to combat the problem that tech had caused.
Lets be honest, many of us spend far more time sitting that is good for us. I know that's true for me, so I decided to use tech to combat the problem that tech had caused.
Want to lose weight? Keep a track of your steps or sleep? Blood pressure or blood glucose levels? There's a device here to help you with all that, and more.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre