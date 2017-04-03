Top tech fitness gadgets to help you get fit and healthy

I've never been one to jump on the scales regularly, but it was time to get this fixed. And if I could keep an eye on a few other metrics while I'm at it, so much the better.

Also, since I'm not likely to have a pen or paper with me, I wanted something that would log the results and send them to my iPhone.

I was intrigued by the capabilities of the Withings Body Cardio, so decided to take a chance on it, and I'm pleased I did.

Things I like:

Sleek design

A snap to set up

Measures weight, fat mass, muscle mass, water mass, bone mass, heart rate and arterial health

Rechargeable (12 months between recharges)

Tempered glass top

Easy integration with the Withings app

Multi-user support

Things I don't like

Bit fiddly to initially know where you're supposed to stand for the heart rate and arterial health monitors to work

Overall

Flawless performance over the three months I've been using it!

Price: $179.95