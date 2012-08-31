Toshiba outs Satellite U920T Windows 8 convertible: hands-on

Microsoft
Toshiba's take on the tablet-laptop hybrid concept is the Satellite U920T, which the manufacturer showed off at IFA on Thursday.
The U920T has a 12.5-inch screen. Like Sony's Vaio Duo 11 , which has a slightly smaller 11.6-inch screen, a sliding motion converts it from tablet to ultrabook, or vice versa.
The U920T is a variant for the European market, with some minor keyboard-layout differences setting it apart from the U925T.
This picture shows the U920T in tablet mode.
The screen is an IPS HD affair, with five-finger multitouch. Graphics come courtesy of Intel's HD 4000 integrated GPU.
The screen slides back much further on the U920T than it does on Sony's Vaio Duo 11.
On first impressions, the hinge mechanism also looks a bit less robust.
The U920T's trackpad has touch buttons, which some favour.
On the connectivity side, the machine has two USB 3.0 ports and Intel's Wireless Display (WiDi) technology, along with the usual Wi-Fi.
It uses an SSD for storage of up to 256GB, and can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM.
The U920T is 19.9mm thick and weighs "from 1.45kg". This puts it on the bulkier side when it comes to the current crop of hybrids.
The U920T, shown off at IFA in Berlin, is Toshiba's 12.5-inch stab at the Windows 8 laptop-tablet hybrid concept.
