Toshiba outs Satellite U920T Windows 8 convertible: hands-on

Toshiba's take on the tablet-laptop hybrid concept is the Satellite U920T, which the manufacturer showed off at IFA on Thursday.

The U920T has a 12.5-inch screen. Like Sony's Vaio Duo 11 , which has a slightly smaller 11.6-inch screen, a sliding motion converts it from tablet to ultrabook, or vice versa.

The U920T is a variant for the European market, with some minor keyboard-layout differences setting it apart from the U925T.