Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and accessories hands-on: A powerful ecosystem that shows why Samsung rules

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is an excellent smartphone, arguably the best current smartphone. I am enjoying my own orchid gray Galaxy S8 Plus from T-Mobile, but wanted to try out the unlocked variant as well.

Carrier phones are launched first by Samsung and the past has shown these phones also get updates first. Samsung just launched an unlocked version of the Galaxy S8, with black as the only available color. The price is about the same as the carrier models, but you will not find any carrier bloatware on this unlocked device.