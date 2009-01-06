  • Uh-oh ... trouble! From here select Launch Startup Repair.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Things look like a bootup ...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ... still looking like a bootup ...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • ...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Startup Repair kicks in and automatically checks for problems.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Startup Repair decides to use System Restore to recover the system.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • System Restore kicks in ...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Done!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 8

Windows 7 - Heal thyself!

Call me naive, but I've always thought that it should be possible for your average PC user to get themselves out of a PC jam without having to call on the Geek Squad (or their friendly neighborhood uber-geek). Windows 7 has in place mechanisms to help even the most basic of users get their PC back from one of the worst situations that they can find themselves in - a system that won't boot.

Read More Read Less

Uh-oh ... trouble! From here select Launch Startup Repair.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Topics:

Windows Enterprise Software Microsoft Windows 10 PCs Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries