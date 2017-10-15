WUD Life Meteor Galaxy Note 8 case: Real rock back panel for a unique look and feel

The folks at WUD Life reached out to me a couple of weeks ago to see if I wanted to check out one of their cases made with actual rock and wood materials. A Meteor color rock phone case arrived and it is truly unique.

Looking around on the WUD Life website, I got the impression that the wood and rock cases were sanded or polished while offering a case that isn't the same as any other out there with different cuts of wood and stone. While the back rock looks cool, it is also rather rough and I won't place my Note 8 down on my cherry-colored desktop because it is likely to get scratched.