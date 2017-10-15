WUD Life Meteor Galaxy Note 8 case: Real rock back panel for a unique look and feel

Mobility
The folks at WUD Life reached out to me a couple of weeks ago to see if I wanted to check out one of their cases made with actual rock and wood materials. A Meteor color rock phone case arrived and it is truly unique.
Looking around on the WUD Life website, I got the impression that the wood and rock cases were sanded or polished while offering a case that isn't the same as any other out there with different cuts of wood and stone. While the back rock looks cool, it is also rather rough and I won't place my Note 8 down on my cherry-colored desktop because it is likely to get scratched.
I was also worried that the rock material would break if the case was bent or bumped. However, the processing of the stone includes a coating to keep it intact. I was able to bend and twist the case to the extremes without any cracking of the rock material.
The rock material is embedded in a soft touch rubber material that protects the outside shell of your Note 8 while also offering some shock absorption. The rubber also helps you hold onto your Note 8 with anti-slip material. It is lightweight at just 34 grams and doesn't add much bulk to your Note 8.
My Note 8 is usually found in my front or back pants pocket, but the WUD Meteor rock case wasn't the best for slipping in and out of my pockets. I personally didn't like the rough feel of the stone either and to be honest this is not a case I would use on a daily basis. If you are looking for something with cool looks, then you might want to consider it at $29.95.
I would prefer to have polished stone material, similar to my granite kitchen countertops, which is what I was honestly expecting. It would be interesting to see if the wood options are polished. There are seven rock variations and many wood options, including etched wood designs.
There are openings in the soft touch rubber material.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is my favorite smartphone currently available and there are a ton of case options for it. WUD Life has a unique take on a custom case created by embedded rock into the back.
