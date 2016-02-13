  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Tech spec:

    • 64-bit quad-core Intel Atom Z3735F processor running at 1.33GHz
    • 2 GB of DDR3 1600 RAM
    • 32 GB of SSD flash storage
    • Intel HD Graphics 5500
    • Windows 10 Home 32-bit
    • 1 x HDMI
    • 1 x USB 2.0

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Yes, you can buy a Windows 10-powered computer for $99

Want to buy Intel powered computer with Windows 10 for $99? Take a look at Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300.

Read More Read Less

Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300

Tech spec:

  • 64-bit quad-core Intel Atom Z3735F processor running at 1.33GHz
  • 2 GB of DDR3 1600 RAM
  • 32 GB of SSD flash storage
  • Intel HD Graphics 5500
  • Windows 10 Home 32-bit
  • 1 x HDMI
  • 1 x USB 2.0

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Topics:

Windows 10 Hardware Microsoft Enterprise Software Windows PCs
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries