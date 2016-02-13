Yes, you can buy a Windows 10-powered computer for $99

This web site uses cookies to improve your experience. By viewing our content, you are accepting the use of cookies. To find out more and change your cookie settings, please
Lenovo's IdeaCentre Stick 300
Tech spec:
- 64-bit quad-core Intel Atom Z3735F processor running at 1.33GHz
- 2 GB of DDR3 1600 RAM
- 32 GB of SSD flash storage
- Intel HD Graphics 5500
- Windows 10 Home 32-bit
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x USB 2.0
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
