-
Editors' rating
-
$4,999.00
Apple unveiled the new iMac Pro at its World Wide Developer Conference last June, and the high-end AIO desktop subsequently shipped in small volumes -- more or less on schedule -- towards the end of December last year. But, aware of the unease among its professional customers following the mixed reception for the most recent MacBook Pro updates, and the admission that it is "completely rethinking the Mac Pro" range, Apple has kept this new workstation-level iMac closely under wraps and has only allowed limited access to the press.
But, in early February, just as the most powerful 18-core configuration began to reach customers, Apple provided more detailed briefings to ZDNet and other publications. The burning question is whether this latest incarnation of the veteran iMac can win over demanding professional users -- or at least hold the fort until Apple's plans for a revamped Mac Pro bear fruit.
Fade to (space) grey
Superficially, the iMac Pro is virtually identical to the standard 27-inch models that have been available for several years, with the same physical dimensions and 5K Retina display, and only the new 'space grey' colour scheme to set it apart from its predecessors.
Internally, though, the iMac Pro is a completely different beast. Apple claims that removing the conventional hard drive used in previous models has saved a lot of space inside the unit, which is now devoted to an enhanced cooling system for the high-end CPU and GPU configurations that are available.
Rather than the three configurations Apple normally offers, the iMac Pro starts with one 'standard' configuration that costs £4,082.50 (ex. VAT; £4,899 inc. VAT, or $4,999). For this, you get an 8-core Xeon W processor running at 3.2GHz (up to 4.2GHz with TurboBoost), along with 32GB of ECC RAM, a 1TB solid-state drive, and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU with 8GB of HBM2 (High-Bandwidth Memory) video RAM.
That standard configuration can then be modified with 10-core, 14-core and 18-core versions of the Xeon W, with up to 128GB of memory, 4TB of SSD storage, and a Vega 64 GPU with 16GB of HBM2 video RAM. Ticking all the boxes on those upgrades brings the price of a top-of-the-range iMac Pro to a startling £10,232.50 (ex. VAT; £12,279 inc. VAT, or $13,199).
'A good computer'
We'll report back with independent benchmark results in our forthcoming full review, but Apple claims that even the standard configuration of the iMac Pro is considerably more powerful than any of the existing quad-core iMac models, offering 3.4x performance for 3D graphics and visualization, 5x improvement for scientific modelling and simulations, as well as the ability to edit eight streams of 4K video at full resolution and in real time.
Watching the iMac Pro handling real-time 3D visualisations and lighting effects in architectural apps such as Twinmotion is certainly impressive, as is 360-degree video editing for VR content in Apple's recently updated Final Cut Pro X. And, at long last, Apple has quite pointedly been offering journalists the chance to wear the HTC Vive headset during demo sessions with the iMac Pro, as a way of letting everyone know that it has indeed released 'a good computer' that can actually handle VR.
One disadvantage of the new design is that the back-panel slot that allowed access to the memory modules for user upgrades on previous models has now gone, so you'll need to budget for as much RAM as you can afford at the time of purchase.
On the plus side, Apple has announced that it is planning an update for the current macOS High Sierra that will support the use of external GPUs for the first time. That will provide an important upgrade path that the iMac has previously lacked, helping to ensure that this expensive piece of kit continues to earn its keep for years to come.
RELATED AND PREVIOUS CONTENT
The new iMac Pro is actually cheaper than the original Mac
The iMac Pro is Apple's most powerful, and most expensive computer. Even so, you may be surprised to learn that it is comparatively less expensive than the first Mac. And the difference in performance? Just wow.
iMac Pro: Price of this fully-equipped, most powerful Mac ever? $13,199 - such a deal
In June, we estimated that a fully-equipped iMac Pro would cost north of $17,000. Now that Apple has finally started taking orders, the top-of-the-line price is only (only!) a bit more than $13K. (Psst! Base price is a mere $4,999.)
Apple iMac 27-inch with Retina 5K display (2017): CPU and GPU upgrades deliver better value for money
Some iMac owners may be tempted to wait for the forthcoming iMac Pro, but this 2017 update proves that the veteran iMac is still alive and kicking.
Build yourself a Windows-powered iMac Pro clone
Like the look of Apple's new iMac Pro workstation, but you're a Windows user so macOS is a no-go zone for you? No worries! You can get all the power and performance of the iMac Pro while still being able to run Windows.
iMac Pro: A cheat sheet for professionals (TechRepublic)
The iMac Pro's impressive specs might redeem Apple with professionals. Here's what business users need to know about the all-in-one machine.
Read more reviews
- Aermoo M1 hands on: A clone phone with some nice features
- Garmin Vivofit 4, First Take: Great battery life, but no heart-rate monitoring
- Gallery: Top 10 accessories for Apple's HomePod
- CAT S41 review: Built to survive tough environments with a battery that last for days
- Samsung Gear IconX (2018) review: Comfortable, long-lasting wireless earbuds that are perfect for running and the gym
Specifications
|General
|Product Form Factor
|All-in-one
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Built-in Devices
|4 microphones, stereo speakers
|Processor / Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Xeon W 3.2 GHz
|Max Turbo Speed
|4.2 GHz
|Number of Cores
|8-core
|Processor Main Features
|Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2
|Cache Memory
|Installed Size
|19 MB
|Cache Per Processor
|19 MB
|Per Processor Size
|19 MB
|Installed Size
|19 MB
|Memory
|Max Supported Size
|128 GB
|Form Factor
|SO-DIMM 260-pin
|RAM
|Memory Speed
|2666 MHz
|Features
|quad channel memory architecture
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Installed Size
|32 GB
|Data Integrity Check
|ECC
|Environmental Parameters
|Min Operating Temperature
|50 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Humidity Range Operating
|5 - 95% (non-condensing)
|Display
|Widescreen Display
|Yes
|Monitor Features
|LED-backlit, Wide Color Gamut
|Type
|LED
|TFT Technology
|IPS
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|68.6 cm
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|5K
|Hard Drive
|Type
|SSD
|Installed Qty
|1
|Capacity
|1 TB
|Input
|Type
|keyboard, mouse
|Localization & Layout
|English
|Communications
|Wireless Protocol
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Optical Storage
|Drive Type
|no optical drive
|Type
|none
|Processor
|Installed Qty
|1
|Max Supported Qty
|1
|Type
|Xeon W
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Clock Speed
|3.2 GHz
|Card Reader
|Type
|card reader
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|SD Memory Card, SDHC UHS-II Memory Card, SDXC UHS-II Memory Card
|Storage Removable
|Type
|none
|Header
|Brand
|Apple
|Product Line
|Apple iMac Pro
|Model
|with Retina 5K display
|Localization
|English
|Country Kits
|United States
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Compatibility
|Mac
|System
|Type
|personal computer
|Hard Drive Capacity
|1 TB
|Introduced
|Late 2017
|Networking
|Data Link Protocol
|10 Gigabit Ethernet, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 5 Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, Gigabit Ethernet, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Compliant Standards
|Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Wireless LAN Supported
|Yes
|Monitor
|Monitor Type
|LED - IPS
|Native Resolution
|5120 x 2880 (5K)
|Diagonal Size
|27 in
|Image Brightness
|500
|Miscellaneous
|Color
|space gray
|Graphics Controller
|Graphics Processor
|AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56
|Video Memory
|8 GB HBM2
|Chassis
|Form Factor
|all-in-one
|Manufacturer Form Factor
|all-in-one
|Built-in Devices
|4 microphones, stereo speakers
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|25.6 in
|Depth
|8 in
|Height
|20.3 in
|Audio Output
|Sound Output Mode
|stereo
|Manufacturer Warranty
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Printer
|Type
|none
|Keyboard
|Keyboard Name
|Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad
|Connectivity
|wireless
|Interface
|Bluetooth
|Audio Input
|Type
|Four microphones
|Mouse
|Mouse Name
|Apple Magic Mouse 2
|Connectivity
|wireless
|Technology
|laser
|Interface
|Bluetooth
|Features
|Multi-Touch
|Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|all-in-one
|Weight
|21.38 lbs
|Power
|Type
|power supply
|Min Operating Temperature
|50 °F
|Nominal Voltage
|AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Operating System / Software
|OS Provided: Type
|Apple OS X 10.13 High Sierra
|OS Provided
|Apple OS X 10.13 High Sierra
|Type
|App Store, Apple AirDrop, Apple AirPlay, Apple Dashboard, Apple FaceTime, Apple GarageBand, Apple Keynote, Apple Mac OS X Mail, Apple Mission Control, Apple Numbers, Apple Pages, Apple Preview, Apple Safari, Apple Spotlight, Apple Time Machine, Apple iBooks, Apple iMovie, Apple iPhoto, Apple iTunes, Calendar, Contacts, Dictation, Facebook, Family Sharing, Game Center, Maps, Messages, Notes, Notification Center, Photo Booth, Power Saver, Reminders, Twitter, iCloud
|Video Output
|Graphics Processor
|AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56
|Graphics Processor Series
|AMD Radeon Pro Vega
|Video Memory
|Technology
|HBM2
|Installed Size
|8 GB
|Service & Support
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Service & Support Details
|Type
|limited warranty, technical support
|Service Included
|phone consulting
|Full Contract Period
|1 year, 90 days
Join Discussion