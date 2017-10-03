-
Editors' rating9.3
-
$949.00
Pros
- Wireles charging
- Much improved camera, portrait mode
Cons
- Portrait Lighting, while in beta, needs some work
- Nearly as expensive as the iPhone X
With the iPhone X already announced and available for preorder at the end of October, just where does the iPhone 8 Plus end up in the product lineup?
I think it's fair to say it's a device intended for business users who want a larger screen, more battery life, and the same tried-and-true performance Apple has built its reputation on. Camera tricks add to the allure of a phone that's far too big for its own good, especially in 2017.
I've already reviewed the iPhone 8 and found it to a worthwhile upgrade for a segment of smartphone users. On paper, outside of the camera, size, and price the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the same devices. Be sure to read my iPhone 8 review if I didn't touch on a feature or performance in the text below.
Design
As competitors released bigger screened devices that kept getting smaller, Apple's "Plus" model in the iPhone lineup stayed the same. With a chin above and below the screen and the 5.5-inch display, there's a fair amount of wasted space around the screen.
Apple has addressed the issue with the design of the iPhone X, but the iPhone 8 Plus still loudly claims the old design as its own. It's as unapologetic as it is bulky.
In the same manner the iPhone 8 matches the design of its predecessors, so does the iPhone 8 Plus. Buttons, speakers, charging ports, and even the SIM card are all located in the same exact spot.
Most cases for the iPhone 7 Plus will work on the 8 Plus, which is good news for those who upgrade each year and don't want to wait for the iPhone X.
Battery life and performance
The iPhone 8 Plus uses the same A11 Bionic processor as the iPhone 8, with a total of six cores. Its battery is smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus, but thanks to A11 Bionic chip, the 8 Plus is more power efficient.
I was able to get through over 36 hours of use from a single charge. On days of traveling and heavy use, I still had enough power to get to the end of the day without needing to recharge.
Double the camera
The iPhone 8 Plus has two rear-facing cameras; one telephoto, and one wide-angle. Both are 12-megapixel sensors, with the FaceTime camera on the front being 7-megapixels.
The new cameras feature the same ISP and sensor improvements as the iPhone 8, but where it diverges from its smaller sibling is Portrait Mode. As with the iPhone 7 line, the bigger model leverages the two rear-facing cameras to add depth to photos without the need for expensive hardware and large lenses required by dedicated cameras.
The iPhone 8 Plus continues to blur the lines by adding depth -- also known as bokeh -- to a photo with a new feature called Portrait Lighting.
Currently in beta, Portrait Lighting alters lighting in a photo. There are a total of five different lighting options: natural, studio, control, stage, and stage light mono (black and white).
I've had success with the first three options, and have failed miserably at both of the studio light options. Stage Light removes the background, turning it to black, leaving the subject in the foreground with added shadows and adjusted highlights.
Apple showed off some amazing photos captured with Stage Light during the keynote, but for me, I've found most of the time the photos just look fake. For example, one photo tried to hide my ear as if it were in the background, leaving jagged lines in its place. It looked like a bad computer render of myself. Look at this photo of my dog, Emoji. He looks fancy, but also fake.
As for the three Portrait Lighting modes I've had success with, I've captured some pretty amazing photos. The above shot was taken with the iPhone 8 Plus in Portrait Mode with the Studio Light Portrait Lighting setting.
Just a few inches below the top of the cup, you can see the spoon and piece of chocolate are slightly out of focus, while the heart decoration is sharp and well lit. Frankly, it's stunning to have captured this on a smartphone.
Or this photo I posted on Facebook. I was waiting in line at Chipotle, lifted the phone up and asked my son to smile. I didn't spend time framing or ensuring the lighting was best for Portrait Mode as I've done with the iPhone 7 Plus. I took the picture, and it came out really well.
As I said in my iPhone 8 review, Apple's newest phones are the best smartphone cameras I have ever used. I used to rely on Samsung's devices to take my photos, especially when on a trip with my family; I now leave them behind. In fact, I recently spent three days in San Diego with only the iPhone 8 Plus. Those who know me can vouch for how rare something like that is.
Its own biggest competitor
Right now, Apple faces stiff competition from Samsung's smartphones. Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus or Note 8 are both reasonable and valid to put up against Apple's iPhone 8 Plus.
Nevertheless, I think Apple's biggest competition, in particular for the bigger and more expensive iPhone 8 Plus, is the iPhone X. The iPhone X is only slightly more expensive, ships with a more robust camera setup, and is smaller in overall footprint.
It's hard to justify and encourage someone to wait for a device that's not even out yet. It's also a device we've only seen in very controlled environments. But it's hard not to bring it up when discussing the iPhone 8 lineup, knowing a better looking and just as capable device is on the horizon.
In every sense, the iPhone 8 Plus is the best iPhone I have ever used. I appreciate the glass back, added wireless and fast charging, and the camera is terrific. Yet, I haven't ordered one because of the iPhone X.
Granted, the $999 price tag of the iPhone X isn't for everyone. The iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799 for 64GB of storage, with the 256GB model currently priced at $949. If you opted to order an 8 Plus right this minute, I wouldn't blame you at all -- especially if you're updating from an iPhone prior to last year's model, or for that matter an older Android smartphone.
For everyone else, though, the iPhone X will be available on November 3.
Specifications
|Cellular
|Technology
|WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM
|Type
|SmartPhone
|Integrated Components
|digital player, dual rear-facing camera, front-facing camera, navigation, stereo speakers, voice recorder
|Navigation
|A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|Band
|WCDMA (UMTS) / GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|Mobile Broadband Generation
|4G
|Phone Form Factor
|touch
|Service Provider
|AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon
|Operating System Family
|iOS
|Operating System
|iOS 11
|Payment Technology
|Apple Pay
|Intelligent Assistant
|Siri
|SIM Card Type
|nano SIM
|SIM Card Slot Qty
|single-SIM
|Input Device
|3D Touch, capacitive
|Phone Features
|Phone Functions
|Speakerphone, voice control, call timer, conference call, flight mode, voice dialing, vibrating alert
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor, digital compass, barometer
|Additional Features
|Multitasking, FaceTime, AirPrint wireless printing, iCloud Photo Sharing, AirDrop function, MIMO technology, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, CarPlay function, QuickType keyboard, Handoff, HomeKit, Apple TV support (2nd or later), Fast Charging, AirPlay 2 wireless streaming, Neural Engine
|Security Devices
|Fingerprint reader
|General
|SAR Value
|1.19 W/kg (body) / 1.19 W/kg (head)
|Integrated Components
|Front-facing camera, voice recorder, stereo speakers, navigation, dual rear-facing camera, digital player
|Body Color
|Gold
|Miscellaneous
|Compliant Standards
|IEC 60529 IP67, HAC (Hearing Aid Compatible)
|Sensors
|accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
|Color
|Gold
|Color Category
|gold
|Body Material
|aerospace-grade 7000 Series aluminum, glass, oleophobic coating
|Protection
|dustproof, splashproof, waterproof
|Messaging & Internet
|Messaging Services
|MMS, SMS
|Supported Social Networks and Blogs
|Yes
|Display
|Technology
|Retina HD display with IPS technology
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density (ppi)
|401
|Contrast Ratio
|1300:1
|Diagonal Size
|5.5 in
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|14 cm
|Smartphone Diagonal Size
|5.5 in
|Protection
|fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
|Color Support
|color
|Display Languages
|Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Catalan, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Chinese (simplified), Thai, Turkish, UK English, US English, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Chinese (traditional), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English
|Features
|Display Zoom, Dolby Vision, Dual-domain pixels, HDR10, Reachability (screen shifting), True Tone display
|Processor
|Manufacturer
|Apple
|64-bit Architecture
|Yes
|Coprocessor
|M11 motion
|Communications
|Data Transmission
|DC-HSDPA, EDGE, VoLTE, FDD-LTE, GPRS, HSDPA, HSPA+, HSUPA, LTE, LTE Advanced, TDD-LTE
|Wireless Interface
|Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, NFC
|Media Player
|Supported Digital Video Standards
|M-JPEG, H.264, HEVC, MPEG-4 Part 2
|Supported Digital Audio Standards
|Audible, MP3, FLAC, Apple Lossless, AC-3, AAC-LC, LPCM, HE-AAC, Audible AAX, Audible AAX+, protected AAC, EAC3, HE-AAC v2
|Environmental Parameters
|Min Operating Temperature
|32 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Humidity Range Operating
|5 - 95% (non-condensing)
|Battery
|Run Time Details
|
Talk: up to 1260 min
Active online usage: up to 13 hrs
Playback (wireless video): up to 14 hrs
Playback (wireless audio): up to 60 hrs
|Technology
|Lithium ion
|Wireless Charging
|Yes
|Digital Camera
|Special Effects
|Depth of field
|Header
|Brand
|Apple
|Product Line
|Apple iPhone
|Model
|8 Plus
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|CE Input Device
|Type
|touch sensitive screen (3D Touch)
|Touchscreen Technology
|capacitive
|Features
|Sensors
|accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, digital compass, proximity sensor, three-axis gyro sensor
|Phone Functions
|call timer, conference call, flight mode, speakerphone, vibrating alert, voice control, voice dialing
|Security Devices
|fingerprint reader
|Additional Features
|AirDrop function, AirPlay 2 wireless streaming, Neural Engine, QuickType keyboard, Wi-Fi Calling, iBeacon microlocation, iCloud Photo Sharing, multitasking, AirPrint wireless printing, Apple TV support (2nd or later), CarPlay function, FaceTime, Fast Charging, Handoff, HomeKit, MIMO technology
|Digital Player (Recorder)
|Supported Digital Audio Standards
|AAC-LC, AC-3, LPCM, MP3, protected AAC, Apple Lossless, Audible, Audible AAX, EAC3, FLAC, HE-AAC, HE-AAC v2
|Supported Digital Video Standards
|H.264, HEVC, M-JPEG, MPEG-4 Part 2
|Flash Memory
|Internal Memory Capacity
|256 GB
|Service & Support Details
|Type
|limited warranty, technical support
|Service Included
|consulting
|Full Contract Period
|1 year, 90 days
|Front-facing Camera
|Sensor Resolution
|7 Megapixel
|Lens Aperture
|f/2.2
|Features
|Auto image stabilization, Exposure control, FaceTime HD camera
|Second Rear Camera
|Sensor Type
|BSI
|Service & Support
|Type
|1 year warranty
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|3.07 in
|Depth
|0.30 in
|Height
|6.24 in
|Weight
|7.13 oz
