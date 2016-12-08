It's pretty clear that the Zen AIO Pro from ASUS takes most of its design cues from Apple's iMac. It has a similar slimline, metallic design, with a pedestal stand -- that doesn't allow you to adjust the height of the screen -- and even the faux brushed-metal finish on its mouse and keyboard (which are actually made of plastic). There are some key differences, though, and if you don't need the extravagant 27-inch 5K display of the iMac, then the 4K display of the 23.8-inch Zen AIO Pro will make a very cost-effective alternative for Windows users.

Image: ASUS

Even the top-of-the-range model tested here comes in at a competitive £1,750 (inc. VAT, or £1,458 ex. VAT), which is actually closer in price to the more modest 21-inch version of the iMac. It might be smaller than the 27-inch iMac, but the 4K display of the Zen AIO Pro is still a looker, with a bright, sharp 3,840-by-2,160-pixel (185ppi) resolution that will work a treat for photo or video editing, or presentations work. The display also supports 100 percent of the sRGB colour space, which will make it a good choice for web designers too. There are two HDMI ports if you need to connect an external monitor, although it's annoying that -- like the iMac -- the Zen AIO Pro hides all its ports and slots around the back of the unit, forcing you to stand up and reach behind the screen simply to plug in a memory stick or card.

Image: ASUS

The display is also touch-sensitive, which seems like a rather non-essential feature for a desktop system such as this -- as does the inclusion of an Intel RealSense camera, a genuinely innovative 3D technology that hasn't quite found its niche yet. There is a 'non-Pro' version of the Zen AIO available for around £1,200 (inc. VAT, or £1,000 ex. VAT) that omits both the touch controls and RealSense camera, although that model also drops down to a conventional HD display with 1,920-by-1,080 (92.6ppi) resolution. That would make the Zen AIO less attractive for design work, although it would still make a powerful and versatile system for general office use. And, somewhat confusingly, the Pro and standard versions of the Zen AIO both have the same model number (Z240IC), so you do need to pay close attention to make sure you buy the correct model.

Image: ASUS

It's definitely the Pro model that we'd recommend, though, as it clearly offers a better all-round combination of price and performance. Along with its 4K display, the £1,750 (inc. VAT) model we tested includes a powerful Core i7-6700T processor (up to 3.6GHz with TurboBoost), along with a healthy 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB solid-state drive. There's also a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M GPU with 4GB of dedicated video RAM to handle the graphics.

The Core i7 processor certainly earns its keep, approaching Xeon workstation levels of performance and delivering Geekbench 4 scores of 4,520 and 14,246 in the single- and multi-core tests respectively. The solid-state drive is fast too, with impressive write and read speeds of 1,606MB/s and 2,209MB/s when running the ATTO disk benchmarks. Graphics performance isn't in quite the same league, but a speed of 51.3fps when running the Cinebench R15 OpenGL test is still respectable. You'll certainly be able to edit HD video for presentations, along with photo-editing and design work, although if you're serious about working with 4K video on a regular basis then you might need to consider a high-end rival such as the 27-inch iMac or one of HP's Z1 workstations.

The one real disappointment with the Zen AIO Pro is that it lacks even the modest user upgrade options of the iMac. Apple at least allows you to upgrade the iMac's memory via a small panel at the back of the machine, but the Zen AIO Pro really is a closed box -- and a browse around the forums on iFixit suggest that only a brave soul will attempt their own repairs or upgrades. So, as we've mentioned already, you really will need to pay close attention to the specification that you choose when buying the Zen AIO Pro, as you won't be able to make any changes further down the road.

Conclusions

It might look like an iMac wannabe, but the ASUS Zen AIO Pro manages to carve out its own niche. Its high-quality 4K display provides an attractive Windows-based alternative to the iMac that will appeal to many designers, photographers and video editors, at a more competitive price than its Apple rival. It's a shame that ASUS's closed-box approach restricts upgrades and repairs so severely, but if you choose carefully the Zen AIO Pro will certainly earn its keep.

