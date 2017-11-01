The DBPower 4K action cam is a nice compact camera with some great features. It has a 2.31-inch touchscreen that makes configuration easy. It is light at 78g (2.75 ounces), and it has only two buttons to operate the camera and video.

This 4K camera records at several different frames per second: 4K/24fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60fps, or 720P/120fps. Images can be shot at 20 megapixel, 16 megapixel, 12 megapixel, 10 megapixel, 8 megapixel, 5 megapixel, 3 megapixel, or VGA resolution. It will loop video every three or five minutes or record in time-lapse intervals of 100ms or 200ms.

There is a self-timer and burst image mode as well as an image quality setting. Other features such as sharpness, white balance, anti-shaking, and image review can be configured using the rear touchscreen.

It has a motion detection feature, gyroscope, and other features such as audio and the ability to add a date stamp to your videos.

The wide-angle lens is configurable and can be changed from a 70-degree angle, through 110, 140, and up to 170 degrees. The image can be rotated, so there is no need to twist the camera into portrait mode.

There are a lot of accessories that come with the camera, which makes this sub-$75 cam a bargain.

(Image: DBPower)

In the box, I received there was a hard waterproof case, a bracket for a bicycle, two pedestal stands, a fixed base, two switch support straps, a wire strop, two helmet fixings, two Velcro straps, four small cable ties, two 1,200mAh batteries, and two padded adhesive mats. There also are cables and a cleaning cloth.

I like that the DBPower can connect to Wi-Fi. You need to download the CamKing app to your smartphone or tablet and connect to it, then you can remotely change the mode between video and camera, and download files to the device.

Although I followed the limited instructions in the manual, I could not get any connection to the camera from my phone.

The HD video quality is reasonable -- and the resulting video was brighter and clearer than the Mgcool Explorer 1S I tried last month

I only managed to record for two hours using both batteries. The rear screen display discharges the battery rather quickly, so I found it better to configure the screen saver to switch off after 30 seconds.

All in all, I liked the ease of use of this camera. The quality was excellent for such a low-cost camera, and the range of accessories in the box makes it a must-have in every situation -- including scuba diving.

