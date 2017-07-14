Dell Latitude 5285 2-in-1 review: A business-class Surface Pro clone with a clever kickstand

By | | Topic: Tablets

dell-latitude-5285-2in1header.jpg
  • Editors' rating
    8.3 Excellent
  • $1,246.51

Pros

  • Light and compact
  • All-day battery life
  • Mobile broadband support
  • Clever kickstand mechanism

Cons

  • Travel Keyboard and Active Pen are separate purchases
  • Keyboard is disappointingly flexible
  • Moderate screen resolution

The Dell Latitude 5285 2-in-1 belongs to the growing army of Surface Pro clones, and is designed for business users who want a small, light two-piece Windows 10 system that's very capable and will travel well.

Given that the 2-in-1 mode of working requires both the tablet and a keyboard, it's irritating that Dell follows Microsoft to the point of selling these items separately. We'd be interested to know how many buyers go for a tablet-only purchase.

Assuming you've bought both components, you'll find that the 12.3-inch Latitude 5285 2-in-1 is neatly designed, with a robust docking system. The keyboard and tablet hitch together by magnets alone, but they're strong: at no time during the week-long test period did the two sections come apart unless I physically forced them to.

dell-latitude-5285-2in1flat.jpg

The 12.3-inch tablet section weighs 860g, while the Travel Keyboard, which is a separate £175 (inc. VAT) purchase, brings the system weight up to 1.19kg.

 Image: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

The keyboard section has a rough material backing that's visually distinctive and helps with grip when you're carrying the 2-in-1 system around. However, it could be prone to staining -- I managed to avoid spilling coffee on my desk during testing, but can imagine the mess such an accident would make of that material. The keyboard itself has lightly faux-leather finish which is soft to the touch, but again might be prone to damage -- I can imagine it getting roughed up by sharp objects, for example.

The upshot is that before too long the keyboard section could look as though it has been in the wars.

dell-latitude-5285-2in1kickstand.jpg

The kickstand extends to 150 degrees and deploys automatically when a pair of buttons on the bottom edge are depressed.

 Image: Sandra Vogel/ZDNet

There are no such problems with the aluminium-clad tablet, which has a kickstand that's also very sturdy. The kickstand can be called into play in the usual way by pulling it out, or you can depress a couple of buttons that sit on the outer edge, where the tablet and keyboard join, causing the stand to pop out automatically.

Top ZDNET Reviews

The kickstand will hold the tablet at a range of angles up to 150 degrees -- to lay the tablet flat, of course, all you need to do is to put the kickstand away.

The 2-in-1 setup is certainly very portable: it weighs 1.19kg (2.64lbs), while the tablet alone weighs 860g (1.89lbs). This compares favourably with an obvious one-piece competitor -- Dell's own XPS 13 2-in-1, which comes in at 1.24kg.

In use the keyboard is a little soft and spongy for my taste, although there's plenty of travel in the keys and a quiet but satisfying click as they're depressed.

The keyboard can be positioned either flat on the desk or at an angle, anchored in place by another strong magnet. In that angled position there is quite a lot of flex: I'm a pretty light-touch typist, yet even I found this very noticeable. Overall I typed at about 80 percent of full touch typing speed. The touchpad is efficient and responsive.

The 12.3-inch screen has a resolution of 1,920 by 1,280 pixels, delivering a relatively modest 188 pixels per inch (ppi). The 340-nit display is bright and sharp, and very responsive to touch, but sits in a rather wide bezel. This is necessary to prevent accidental screen taps when you're working in tablet mode, but also reduces the size of the screen that can be accommodated in the chassis.

There's an optional Active Pen, adding a further £85.79 (inc. VAT) to the cost, which adheres to the right side of the tablet using magnets. The pen is easily dislodged when the tablet is in a bag or a case, and so might be best carried separately in transit.

Having already mentioned the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 as an alternative product, it's worth comparing dimensions and screen attributes. The Latitude 5285 2-in-1 measures 292mm by 206mm by 14.9mm, while the XPS 13 2-in-1, which at launch Dell said that was the world's smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop, measures 304mm by 199mm by 13.7mm. The XPS 13 2-in-1 packs a 13.3-inch touch display into its almost bezel-free 'Infinity Edge' design and, depending on the model chosen, delivers either 1,920-by-1,080 (166ppi) or 3,200-by-1,800-pixel (276ppi) resolution.

dell-latitude-5285-2in1-pen.jpg

The Active Pen is another optional feature, adding a further £85.79 (inc. VAT) to the cost.

 Image: Dell

The Latitude 5285 2-in-1 is a professional-grade laptop, and as such runs Windows 10 Pro. Security options include fingerprint reader (which sits on the back of the tablet next to the NFC touch point) and smartcard reader -- either contacted or NFC.

There are six iterations of the Latitude 5285 2-in-1 available on Dell's UK website, ranging in price from £1,006 (ex. VAT) to £1,496 (ex. VAT). Remember, the Travel Keyboard will add £175 (inc. VAT) to those prices.

All models run on 7th-generation (Kaby Lake) Intel processors, but the top-end £1,496 (ex. VAT) configuration is the only one with 16GB of RAM and a Core i7-7600U CPU. The remainder have 8GB and Core i5 CPUs (Core i5-7200U or 7300U). The top-end model is also the only one with a 512GB SSD; the others all have 256GB, with the exception of the entry-level configuration, which has 128GB.

For connectivity there's a pair of USB-C ports, both of which support DisplayPort and charging, plus a full-size USB 3 port. The tablet also has a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a webcam on the top long edge (in landscape mode) plus MicroSD and SIM slots at the back, underneath the kickstand. The audio subsystem delivers decent sound quality -- both loud and bassy.

Dell says the 4-cell 42Wh battery will last up to (a very precise) 12 hours 29 minutes. My anecdotal real world testing suggests it should deliver all-day computing under workloads including writing, browsing over wi-fi and some media streaming. In one session under this regime, with the screen at about two-thirds brightness, I depleted the battery from a full charge to 65 percent in four hours.

Conclusions

There's plenty to like with the Dell Latitude 5285 2-in-1. The kickstand is sturdy, and the buttons that make it pop out automatically are neat and effective. The touchscreen is responsive, and battery life seems adequate for all-day usage. There are lots of configuration options too, and the ability to add mobile broadband into the mix will be welcome.

But the flexible keyboard is a concern, and the fact that it has to be bought separately from the tablet, increasing the overall price, seems unnecessary. Why not just bundle it?

If you can live with a standard laptop design, you might want to look around for similarly priced options, including Dell's compact, convertible 13.3-inch XPS 13 2-in-1, which starts at £1,299 (inc. VAT, or £1,082.50 ex. VAT).

Read more reviews

Specifications

General
Packaged Quantity 1
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Bundled Services 1 Year Dell ProSupport
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Processor / Chipset
CPU Intel Core i5 (7th Gen) 7300U / 2.6 GHz
Max Turbo Speed 3.5 GHz
Number of Cores Dual-Core
Cache 3 MB
64-bit Computing Yes
Features Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0
Cache Memory
Installed Size 3 MB
RAM
Memory Speed 1866 MHz
Configuration Features provided memory is soldered
Technology LPDDR3 SDRAM
Installed Size 8 GB
Memory
Technology LPDDR3 SDRAM
Speed 1866 MHz
Storage
Interface Serial ATA
Display
Widescreen Display Yes
Image Aspect Ratio 3:2
Monitor Features Corning Gorilla glass 4, anti-smudge
Type LCD
Touchscreen yes
Diagonal Size (metric) 31.242 cm
Environmental Parameters
Humidity Range Operating 10 - 90% (non-condensing)
Hard Drive
Type SSD
SSD Form Factor M.2
Capacity 256 GB
Audio & Video
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 620
Sound Stereo speakers, microphone
Audio Codec Realtek ALC3253
Input
Features volume control
Communications
Wireless Protocol 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
Wireless Controller Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
Processor
Type Core i5
Processor Number i5-7300U
Generation 7
Manufacturer Intel
Clock Speed 2.6 GHz
Optical Storage
Drive Type no optical drive
Type none
Battery
Capacity 42 Wh
Technology lithium polymer
Card Reader
Type card reader
Supported Flash Memory microSD
AC Adapter
Input AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
Output 65 Watt
Connections & Expansion
Interfaces 2 x USB-C
USB 3.0 with PowerShare
Headphone/microphone combo jack
Memory Card Reader Yes (microSD)
Header
Brand Dell
Product Line Dell Latitude
Model 12 5285
Packaged Quantity 1
Networking
Data Link Protocol Bluetooth 4.2, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
Wireless NIC Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265
Miscellaneous
Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Features Noble lock slot
Compliant Standards FIPS 140-2
Included Accessories power adapter
Monitor
Diagonal Size 12.3 in
Image Brightness 340
System
Platform Technology Intel vPro Technology
Notebook Type tablet
Mechanical Design no keyboard
Platform Windows
Hard Drive Capacity 256 GB
Embedded Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
Dimensions & Weight
Width 11.5 in
Depth 8.2 in
Height 0.4 in
Audio Output
Compliant Standards High Definition Audio
Manufacturer Warranty
Type 1 year warranty
Environmental Standards
ENERGY STAR Certified Yes
Physical Characteristics
Weight 30.33 oz
Power
Min Operating Temperature 32 °F
Max Operating Temperature 95 °F
Operating System / Software
OS Provided: Type Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
Type Microsoft Office (30 days trial)
Video Output
Graphics Processor Intel HD Graphics 620
Graphics Processor Series Intel HD Graphics

Topics: Tablets, Hardware, Laptops, Reviews

Where To Buy

Top ZDNET Reviews

Kick off your day with ZDNet's daily email newsletter. It's the freshest tech news and opinion, served hot. Get it.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Where To Buy

Dell Latitude 5285

Part Number: CTO4528512US

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All