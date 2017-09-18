The Destek V4 VR headset is a well built headset at a really low price. It is competitively priced at $19.99 and is positioned to capture the low-cost VR market. The company has obviously done a lot of work to ensure that the headset delivers a good immersive experience for users.

Inside the box is a bag to store the headset, a head strap and a head top strap. There is also a lens cleaning cloth. The top of the headset has a distance adjuster, and there is a pupil distance adjuster underneath. There is also a stand for the phone.

The V4 VR feels solid and robust, and the headset has a wide field of view (FOV) of 103 degrees. Binocular vision, used to perceive depth and distance is 114 degrees in humans, so having a wide field of view is important to deliver a strong immersive experience.

In VR headsets, magnification is a factor in the VR experience, as are the diameter of the lenses.

A wider FOV would deliver a better immersive experience, but in order to do this the headset would have to have a larger diameter lens.

This means that the headset would need to be bigger and heavier. It would also result in distorted images due to the huge magnification needed.

The lenses are made of acrylic which transmits 92 percent of available light through them. They are anti-reflective and have an anti-blue light coating to prevent eyestrain when using the headset.

The headset has soft cushioned padding which is breathable and has a comfortably wide space for your nose. This also decreases pressure on the top of the face when you wear it. Its head strap is designed so that when wearing it, its band does not squash your ears.

It has a conductive touch button for gaming. You do need to download touchscreen supported apps, which enables you to easily navigate through the apps without needing to remove the headset.

The phone cradle is adjustable and is compatible with smartphones that have screen sizes between 4.5 inches and 6 inches. The maximum sized phone that will actually fit into the headset is 163.5mm (6.437 inches) long by 83mm (3.268in) wide.

If you wear eyeglasses, you might find the headset uncomfortable with external light leaking in to your VR experience. It does deliver a better experience without glasses.

You can adjust the focus to compensate, but if your eyes have unequal focus, your vision might still be blurred when using the headset. However, most other headsets I have tried also have the same problem.

I used the Destek V4 VR with a range of phones of different sizes and I felt that it would be easier to center the phone if there were guide pads inside the headset case to help centrally locate the phone.

I also got some light leaking in with some of the smaller phones I used, but this did not cause too much of an issue.

Overall I was blown away by the quality of the experience I got from a headset that cost less than $20. With a good Bluetooth headset you can immerse yourself in the best mobile VR experience you can download -- at a very low cost.

