The Diggro D106 is a sub-$100 watch with more features you can imagine in a compact housing.

It is a nice looking, large watch, with a zinc alloy case and silicone wristband. It looks like it is splash resistant -- although Diggro states that the watch is not waterproof.

Inside the watch, there is a Media Tek 6580 Quad Core CPU running at 1.0 GHz, 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM packed into a 1.39 inch diameter AMOLED screen. External dimensions are 1.88 inch exterior diameter of the dial face with a depth of 0.43 inches

The back of the casing has a cover for the nano sim slot which is really fiddly to fit. Fortunately there is a screwdriver provided to undo the tiny screw and insert the sim.

You will need tweezers to reposition the screw back in the screw hole -- even if you have small hands. Diggro has provided two spare screws should you lose one of these tiny objects

It takes about 2 - 2.5 hours to fully charge the watch, which gives you about 6 hours of wear time before it needs to be charged again -- far less wear time if GPS is enabled.

Booting up and configuring the system is easy. Select the language required, and input the settings for your height and weight. The main screen shows a watch face which can be changed to one of several different faces -- or one you have downloaded to the watch.

Bluetooth connection to your phone enables you to pair with the device after the WiiWear app has been installed on the phone.

Main features of the watch are the customisable watch faces, access to your SMS messages, phone, app, health, and contact information.

The watch has a pedometer, and heart rate monitor, a 2MP camera where the winding bezel would be, and the ability to remotely take an image using your phone's camera. It has built in GPS, and through its Android 5.1 OS, has access to mapping apps from the Google Play store.

You can also browse the web -- if you can manage to type the URL into the tiny screen. Any app that will fit into its screen configured in either square or round face mode can be installed.

You can control music from your watch to your phone, find your phone from your watch or the watch from your phone.

If you do not have a sim inside the watch, any calls show up as notifications through Bluetooth.

I do not have fat fingers, yet I found that connecting to Wi-Fi was really difficult -- especially with a complex password. The screen is a miniature version of the full Android OS, and hard to see some of the text.

Dialing numbers was difficult -- and mis-dialing was a regular occurrence. I also found answering calls embarrassing. Everyone burst out laughing when I held the watch to my face to answer a call -- I wish I had been using Bluetooth headphones at the time.

Although the watch has video and camera functionality, taking a decent image is almost impossible -- unless the image is on your right hand side.

The lens takes the place of the winding bezel and the image you require is off the side of your field of view -- unless you twist the camera round. Great for taking stealth images.

Contacts are easy to sync from your mobile device -- but there is no search feature after contacts are synced.

If you have hundreds of contacts, be prepared for a lot of scrolling through all the Adam's, Alice's, and Alison's, before you get to the Andrew you require. Fortunately, the phone feature has a history feature so you can redial regular contacts.

Answer, or reject a call with a long press on the watch face, or silence the ring tone with the button. The calendar is not particularly useful as it did not sync with my calendar for useful date reminders, nor does it seem to be customizable.

However, you can download apps from the play store to give you the functionality you want on your wrist.

The app has few features worth mentioning -- apart from finding the watch if it is in Bluetooth range. The app is very basic and not needed for the watch to function properly. Remote control settings are variable at best -- the watch has all the features it needs to function well.

All in all, the Diggro D106 is a nice low-cost smart watch with extendable functionality. Although this might be a little large for some wrists, it is a small price to pay for all its features.